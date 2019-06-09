Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Zachary Ian Morris. View Sign Service Information TOALE BROTHERS FUNERAL HOME - Sarasota 912 53rd Ave W. Bradenton , FL 34207 (941)-746-6191 Celebration of Life 10:00 AM Woodland Community Church 9607 East State Road 70 Bradenton , FL View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Zachary Ian Morris Zachary Ian Morris, "Zack", was born January 6, 2001 in Brandon, Florida and passed from this world far too soon due to a vehicle accident in Cusco, Peru on May 24, 2019 at the age of 18 years old. Zack lived in Parrish, Florida with his mother and father, Laura and Kevin Morris, respectively. Zack was a proud graduate of Southeast High School in Bradenton, Florida. He had completed the rigorous International Baccalaureate (IB) Program at the school and graduated in the top 4% of his class. Some of the honors earned over his high school career include: Presidents Award for Outstanding Academic Excellence; Anne Frank Humanitarian Award; Manatee County STEM Scholar; Junior Leadership Manatee Graduate; and many more too numerous to mention. But Zack was not there just to learn, he was there to start making a difference. He and several friends, under the guidance of Richard Platt, leader of the school's Engineering Department, created a club Student Industrial Manufacturing Program (SIMP) focused on using robotics to mass produce wooden toy cars to be given to children in war-torn and impoverished countries. Through outreach, they got sponsorship from Google and worked with representatives of the 101st Airborne. Their vision was to leverage knowledge to bring happiness and joy into the world. Zack was also active outside of school in an organization called SCUBAnauts International (SNI). He had certifications as an Advanced Diver, Rescue Diver, Nitrox Diver, and Classified Dive Buddy with over 100 dives and earned the highest rank of 'MasterNaut'. SNI teams with Mote Marine Laboratory on coral reef restoration and research allowing these young people to actively participate in helping restore damaged coral ecosystems. Through SNI, Zack had the privilege of advocating for ocean health by speaking to US Senators and Representatives in Washington DC. And it was through SNI, Zack had the opportunity to work with Combat Wounded Veteran Challenge (CWVC), many who had lost limbs in battle, suffered brain trauma or other injuries, and he developed such an empathy for them that, later, his college essays and vocational choices would be based upon these experiences. Zack had been admitted to

Zachary Ian Morris Zachary Ian Morris, "Zack", was born January 6, 2001 in Brandon, Florida and passed from this world far too soon due to a vehicle accident in Cusco, Peru on May 24, 2019 at the age of 18 years old. Zack lived in Parrish, Florida with his mother and father, Laura and Kevin Morris, respectively. Zack was a proud graduate of Southeast High School in Bradenton, Florida. He had completed the rigorous International Baccalaureate (IB) Program at the school and graduated in the top 4% of his class. Some of the honors earned over his high school career include: Presidents Award for Outstanding Academic Excellence; Anne Frank Humanitarian Award; Manatee County STEM Scholar; Junior Leadership Manatee Graduate; and many more too numerous to mention. But Zack was not there just to learn, he was there to start making a difference. He and several friends, under the guidance of Richard Platt, leader of the school's Engineering Department, created a club Student Industrial Manufacturing Program (SIMP) focused on using robotics to mass produce wooden toy cars to be given to children in war-torn and impoverished countries. Through outreach, they got sponsorship from Google and worked with representatives of the 101st Airborne. Their vision was to leverage knowledge to bring happiness and joy into the world. Zack was also active outside of school in an organization called SCUBAnauts International (SNI). He had certifications as an Advanced Diver, Rescue Diver, Nitrox Diver, and Classified Dive Buddy with over 100 dives and earned the highest rank of 'MasterNaut'. SNI teams with Mote Marine Laboratory on coral reef restoration and research allowing these young people to actively participate in helping restore damaged coral ecosystems. Through SNI, Zack had the privilege of advocating for ocean health by speaking to US Senators and Representatives in Washington DC. And it was through SNI, Zack had the opportunity to work with Combat Wounded Veteran Challenge (CWVC), many who had lost limbs in battle, suffered brain trauma or other injuries, and he developed such an empathy for them that, later, his college essays and vocational choices would be based upon these experiences. Zack had been admitted to Yale University to start in August 2019. He had earned a 4-year Naval ROTC scholarship and would have entered the Navy as an officer following graduation from Yale. He hoped to gather perspective on different peoples and cultures and had opted for Explosive Ordnance Disposal as his field of expertise. He believed his early experiences with the combat wounded gave him a unique perspective to serve in that area. He planned to study economics with enough of a science core that could later apply to medical school. He wanted to help others and envisioned serving as a doctor in the third world when his term of military service was completed. Zack is survived by his parents, Kevin and Laura Morris of Parrish, Florida; grandparents, Bill and Kathryn Morris of Apopka, Florida; uncles and aunts, Fred Pierson, Ronna Rubin, Tracy Pierson, Van Richardson, Carl and Tammy Morris, Shane Morris and Michelle Bonness, Gary Morris, Alvin and Diane Price, Earl and Rebecca Price, Linda and Elizabeth Mannion, Tracey Mannion, Tim and Barbara Horvath, Bill Horvath, Hank Horvath, and Carole Kadner; cousins, Kim and Georg Kadner, Adam and John Morris, Mark and Matthew Morris, Sarah Morris, Grace and Brett Horgan, Jennifer and Zach Rose, Nick and Kristina Gallaway, Mike and Jackie Pregony, Mike Horvath, Emily and Greg Williams, and Brayden and Katie Kadner, and many other cousins, once-removed. Also, all of his friends, too numerous to list, were also like family to Zack as well. A joint Celebration of Life Service is planned for Zack and his best friend, Albert Ales, who passed away with Zack in the same vehicle accident. The event is planned at 10:00AM Saturday morning June 15, 2019 at Woodland Community Church, 9607 East State Road 70, Bradenton, Fla. 34202. The public is welcome to join us and celebrate the lives of these two amazing young men. Instead of flowers, the family asks that you please consider making a contribution in the boys' honor to the IB Program at Southeast High School, 1200 37th Avenue East, Bradenton, FL. 34208, the incubator program where these young men met, became friends, learned to care about others before themselves and received direction and purpose in their lives or the Albert Ales III and Zachary Morris scholarship fund at https://www.gofundme.com/f/friends-amp-family-of-sni-on-behalf-of-zack-amp-al . Arrangements by Toale Brothers Funeral Home. Published in The Bradenton Herald on June 9, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Related Memorial Sites World War II Yale University Return to Today's Obituaries for Bradenton Herald Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close