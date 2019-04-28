Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Zachary William Barnett. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Zachary William Barnett Zachary William Barnett of Zolfo Springs, Fla., age 32, passed away on April 20, 2019 in Parrish, FL. Zac was born on December 30, 1986 in Bradenton, Fla., to Kathi and Bill Barnett. He was a lifelong resident of Parrish and a 2005 graduate of Palmetto High School. Zac was fortunate enough to live out his dream job as a cowboy for Peace River Ranch. He lived life to the fullest and was living his best life alongside the love of his life, Coty Barnett. Together they were raising three beautiful children, Lillian (4), Audrey (2), and William (9 months), with whom he loved with his whole heart. He had a smile that could light up a room. Country music and spending time with family and friends truly made him happy. His father, Bill, precedes him in death. Zac is survived by his wife, and three children; mother, Kathi; three sisters, Michelle Dowell, Karri Fowler (Jason), and Megan Peterson; maternal grandmother, Jane Bell; paternal grand-father, Tom Barnett; and many aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins. A Celebration will be at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Gofund me account, set up to benefit Zac's wife and children. Groover Funeral Home.

