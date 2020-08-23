Zula Raulerson

August 22, 1925 - August 18, 2020

Bradenton, Florida - Zula Welch Raulerson, 94, of Bradenton, FL went home to be with Jesus on August 18, 2020. She was born on August 22, 1925 in Fort Green, Florida.

Zula was predeceased by her parents, Emory and Clara Welch, her husband, James Leland Raulerson, and daughter, Sarah Elizabeth Lanier. Also preceding her in death were her siblings, Lomia, Elmer, Albert, Clifford, Vivian, twin Eula, and grandchildren; Jeri Ann Merritt, and Thomas Blanton, and great-grand-daughter, Jennifer Wickey. Survivors include her daughter, Mary Virginia Otero, and son, James Dale Raulerson, and brother, Horace Welch, along with her grandchildren; Tami Otero (Angel) Terri McLeod, James Gulsby (Lori), James Raulerson (Tracy) Randy Lanier (Maricelly), and Scott Lanier (Michele). Zula had eighteen grandchildren and twelve great-grandchildren. She will be remembered as a loving mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, aunt, and friend.

Services will be held at Toale Brothers Funeral Home 40 N Orange Ave Sarasota, FL on Monday, August 24, 2020. Visitation: 10:00 – 11:00AM.. Funeral Service to begin at 11:00AM with limited capacity in the Chapel. She will be laid to rest at 2:30PM in Ft Green Baptist Church Cemetery.





