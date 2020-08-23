1/
Zula Raulerson
1925 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Zula's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Zula Raulerson
August 22, 1925 - August 18, 2020
Bradenton, Florida - Zula Welch Raulerson, 94, of Bradenton, FL went home to be with Jesus on August 18, 2020. She was born on August 22, 1925 in Fort Green, Florida.
Zula was predeceased by her parents, Emory and Clara Welch, her husband, James Leland Raulerson, and daughter, Sarah Elizabeth Lanier. Also preceding her in death were her siblings, Lomia, Elmer, Albert, Clifford, Vivian, twin Eula, and grandchildren; Jeri Ann Merritt, and Thomas Blanton, and great-grand-daughter, Jennifer Wickey. Survivors include her daughter, Mary Virginia Otero, and son, James Dale Raulerson, and brother, Horace Welch, along with her grandchildren; Tami Otero (Angel) Terri McLeod, James Gulsby (Lori), James Raulerson (Tracy) Randy Lanier (Maricelly), and Scott Lanier (Michele). Zula had eighteen grandchildren and twelve great-grandchildren. She will be remembered as a loving mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, aunt, and friend.
Services will be held at Toale Brothers Funeral Home 40 N Orange Ave Sarasota, FL on Monday, August 24, 2020. Visitation: 10:00 – 11:00AM.. Funeral Service to begin at 11:00AM with limited capacity in the Chapel. She will be laid to rest at 2:30PM in Ft Green Baptist Church Cemetery.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Bradenton Herald on Aug. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
24
Visitation
10:00 - 11:00 AM
Toale Brothers Funeral Home & Crematory - Colonial Chapel
Send Flowers
AUG
24
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Toale Brothers Funeral Home & Crematory - Colonial Chapel
Send Flowers
AUG
24
Burial
02:30 PM
Ft Green Baptist Church Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Toale Brothers Funeral Home & Crematory - Colonial Chapel
40 N Orange Ave
Sarasota, FL 34236
(941) 955-4171
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Bradenton Herald

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved