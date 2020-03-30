|
|
A. James McGill, 90, formerly of 64 El Day Drive, Westline, passed away peacefully Friday (March 27, 2020) at Chapel Ridge.
Born Nov. 2, 1929, in Kane, he was a son of the late James G. and Theresia M. McGill.
Jim was a 1947 graduate of Mount Jewett High School, and a 1949 graduate of Bryant and Stratton College with a degree in Business Administration.
On May 6, 1950, at The First Baptist Church, Bradford, he married Narissa J. Anderson McGill, who preceded him in death on March 25, 1995.
Jim started with Bradford Savings and Loan in 1950, which eventually
became Northwest Savings Bank. He served in various capacities for 45 years and retired in 1995 as Bank Vice President.
Jim's life was devoted to helping others and he was a pillar of several communities. His philanthropy extended from donating time and money to organizations, to quietly supporting families in need. The organizations he was a part of were The Y's Men's Group (YMCA) in its early years, Kiwanis Cub, The Mount Jewett Legion and Mount Jewett Swedish Festival, The Kinzua Valley Trails Club, The Shriners, a Northwest Savings Bank Board member, and was a member of The First Presbyterian Church where he held several positions.
He lived with a proud commitment to any place he served, and could be counted on to transport children to the Shriners Hospital, support local families at Christmas time through the Legion, or to be a memorable cast member with his beloved friends during the Kiwanis Kapers productions.
Jim loved his family, community, and was an avid hunter and fisherman. He also served in various unofficial capacities. Unofficially, he was the mayor and historian of Westline, a founder of the Kaffe Sol Breakfast Club, and the best grandfather ever. He will be remembered as a true gentleman that could always be found with a smile on his face and a fantastic story to tell.
Surviving are one brother, Fran G. (Bettylou) McGill; two daughters, Melissa (Glenn) Melvin, and Kimberly (Craig) Cantoni; one son, Craig A. (Ruth) McGill; eight grandchildren, Kathleen Rajakumar, Chris Cantoni, Tyler, Cameron and Narissa McGill, Jenn Royster, Christyn Bartlett, and Marc Champagne; three great-grandchildren, Vincent and Tristan Rajakumar, Andrew McGill; several nieces and nephews; and honorary granddaughter Kelsey Billings.
Jim was also preceded in death by a sister, Elizabeth Ann, age 3.
Friends will be invited to attend a celebration of life for Jim at a later date to be announced.
Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the Hollenbeck-Cahill Funeral Homes Inc.
Memorial contributions if desired may be made to the Mount Jewett Swedish Festival or the Kinzua Valley Trails, or a .
Online condolences may be expressed at www.hollenbeckcahill.com
Published in The Bradford Era from Mar. 30 to Apr. 6, 2020