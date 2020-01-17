|
KANE - Adam Paul DeSio, 42, of Edgehill Drive in Locust Grove, Va., where he resided since 2003, a native of Kane, died Monday evening (Jan. 13, 2020) at Mary Washington Hospital in Fredericksburg.
Born Nov. 4, 1977 in Kane, he was the son of Gerald and Kathy James DeSio. On Sept. 1, 2006 in Warren, he married Stephanie Anderson, who survives.
A talented artist, Adam owned and operated DeSio Studios from his home, specializing in graphic design, photography and the visual arts. He had been a member of the Art First Gallery in Fredericksburg for many years, and enjoyed walks at Ellwood Manor in Orange County with his family and dog.
Surviving, in addition to his wife, are a son Addison DeSio at home; his parents of Kane; sisters Amanda (Chris) DeSio Whitehouse of Orchard Park, N.Y. and Allie (Alex) DeSio Fadenholtz of Kane; grandmothers Louise DeSio and Shirley James, both of Kane; parents-in-law Fred and Vicky Anderson of Kane; brother-in-law Jesse (Mary Jane) Anderson, and nephews Jack, Ben and Sam and nieces Aria and Stella.
Adam is preceded in death by his grandfathers Dominic DeSio and Edgar "Jesse" James, and is now with his beloved and faithful dog, Rothko.
His family will receive friends from 6:30 until 8 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 24 at the Johnson Funeral Home in Locust Grove, and will do so also at a later date in Kane.
Memorial contributions may be made to at http://main.acsevents.org/goto/stephanieandaddison or to the Haiti Micah Project at www.haiti-micah.org.
The Ronald McDonald II Funeral Home in Kane has care of his arrangements. Online condolences may be expressed at www.ronaldmcdonaldfuneralhome.com
Published in The Bradford Era from Jan. 17 to Jan. 24, 2020