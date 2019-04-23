JOHNSONBURG - Agnes M. Tassone, 88, of 1430 Quail Hollow Road, Harrisburg, died Saturday (April 20, 2019) afternoon at Colonial Park Care, Harrisburg following a brief illness.
She was born Aug. 11, 1930, in Johnsonburg, she was a daughter of Joseph and Josephine Budzinski Gapinski. On April 26, 1952, in Holy Rosary Church, Johnsonburg, she married Eugene "Herbie" Tassone, who died April 18, 2012.
Mrs. Tassone was a resident of Johnsonburg for most of her life. She graduated from Johnsonburg High School. She had worked at the Holy Rosary School cafeteria for many years, retiring in 1993.
She was a member of Holy Rosary Church, Rosary Altar Society, CD of A, and Maria Jose Lodge where she was an officer for many years and the Johnsonburg Senior Center.
Surviving are two daughter, JoEllen (David) Sallack of Harrisburg and Jeanne Wolf of Harrisburg; three grandchildren, Emily (Antonio) Nieves, Nicholas Sallack and Allison Wolf. She was the last surviving member of 13 brothers and sisters. She is also survived by a sister-in-law, Betty Gapinski of Johnsonburg, and a brother-in-law, Edward Zambanini of Kersey. She is also survived by numerous nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by a son-in-law, Steven Wolf; brothers: Walter, John, Edward, Stanley, Chester, Bernard and Robert Gapinski, sisters: Helen Miklitch, Genevieve Muroski, Sophie Lenze, Margaret Petzold and Veronica "Vera" Zambanini.
Friends and family are invited to attend a Mass of Christian Burial for Agnes M. Tassone to be conducted at Holy Rosary Church, Johnsonburg, at 10 a.m. Thursday with the Rev. David Wilson, pastor, as celebrant. Visitation will be private.
Arrangements are under direction of the Anthony F. Ferragine Funeral Home, 401 Chestnut St., Johnsonburg.
If desired, memorial contributions should be made to Holy Rosary Church, 606 Penn St., Johnsonburg, PA 15845 or to the Johnsonburg Community Center c/o 100 Main St., Johnsonburg, PA 15845
Published in The Bradford Era from Apr. 23 to Apr. 30, 2019