Albert Eugene "Gene" Carll, 90, of Bradford, passed away, Friday, (June 12, 2020) at the Bradford Ecumenical Home.
Born Feb. 15, 1930, in Ludlow, he was a son of the late John Budley and Mary Jeanette (Korb) Carll. He was a 1948 graduate of Bradford High School. On Nov. 20, 1950, he enlisted in the United States Air Force and served during Korean Conflict until his honorable discharge on Nov. 19, 1954.
On Aug. 20, 1955 in the Methodist Church in Salamanca, he married his late wife Donna R. (Stewart) Carll, who passed away Dec. 19, 2017.
He was employed at Dresser Manufacturing in Management for 38 years until his retirement in 1990.
He was a member of the Episcopal Church of the Ascension where he served on numerous National, Diocesan, and local committees. He served as delegate to several National Episcopal Conventions as well as representing our own diocese to Province Synod III and Diocesan Conventions. Locally, he was a long-standing member of Vestry, served as a Eucharistic minister, and was a member of various committees within the church. In 2012 he was awarded The Bishop's Cross for Distinguished Service. He was a founding member of the Cursillo Movement in this area.
He earned a certificate in Theological Education in 1989.
Gene served on many committees and clubs including Community Links Board, Salvation Army Advisory Board and the Lions Club. He also was a member of Kiwanis Club, Foster Township Planning Commission and active in Care for Children. Gene served in Community Outreach and supported numerous local and national charities.
He was a member of Masonic Lodge F&AM 749, the Coudersport Consistory, Zem Zem Shrine, and Orak Grotto. He took pride in driving children to the Shriner's Hospital in Erie. He and his wife were members of the Easter Star in Great Valley NY.
Gene was a loving father and grandfather. He enjoyed traveling, camping, hunting and going to horse pull events. His favorite was spending time with his wife Donna, with whom he was married for 63 years. His other passions were history, baseball, trains and antiques. During the 1960s he was a member of a drag racing crew, which won several national titles with the race car the "Bad Banana".
Surviving are two daughters, Lynette Carll and Melanie (Steven) Woods, all of Bradford; two grandchildren, Desiree (Adam) Long and Alex (Shannon) Woods; two great grandsons, Colton Long and Cade Long; two sisters-in-law Shirley Stewart Ingersoll, Elizabeth Carll; one niece, Pam (Mark) Morrison; three nephews, Todd (Laurie) Stewart, Michael (Nancy) Cercone and Jeffrey Carll; and several grand nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents, and wife he was preceded in death by a daughter, Rae Lynn Carll in infancy; one brother Duane Carll; one sister, Joyce Cercone; two brothers-in-law Angelo Cercone and Dale Stewart; two nephews Shawn Stewart and Mark Cercone; and one niece Carol Carll.
Family will be receiving friends from 4 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, at the Hollenbeck-Cahill Funeral Homes Inc., 33 South Ave.
Private funeral services will be held Thursday, with Rt. Rev. Sean Rowe, Episcopal Bishop of the Dioceses of NWPA and WNY and the Rev. Stacey Fussell, Rector, officiating. Military honors will follow with the Bradford American Legion Post 108 Honor Guard. Burial will be in Willow Dale Cemetery.
The service will be recorded and will be available to view on the Church of the Ascension's YouTube channel (Ascension Bradford) https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCzHgcAcKCm8iCR-mYd9DvvA and website http://ascensionbradford.org/ after 1 p.m. on Thursday.
Memorial contributions, if desired, may be made to The Episcopal Church of the Accession, the Shriners Hospital, the Kiwanis Club or a charity of the donor's choice.
Funeral arrangements are under the direction of Hollenbeck-Cahill Funeral Homes Inc.
Online condolences may be expressed at www.hollenbeckcahill.com
Born Feb. 15, 1930, in Ludlow, he was a son of the late John Budley and Mary Jeanette (Korb) Carll. He was a 1948 graduate of Bradford High School. On Nov. 20, 1950, he enlisted in the United States Air Force and served during Korean Conflict until his honorable discharge on Nov. 19, 1954.
On Aug. 20, 1955 in the Methodist Church in Salamanca, he married his late wife Donna R. (Stewart) Carll, who passed away Dec. 19, 2017.
He was employed at Dresser Manufacturing in Management for 38 years until his retirement in 1990.
He was a member of the Episcopal Church of the Ascension where he served on numerous National, Diocesan, and local committees. He served as delegate to several National Episcopal Conventions as well as representing our own diocese to Province Synod III and Diocesan Conventions. Locally, he was a long-standing member of Vestry, served as a Eucharistic minister, and was a member of various committees within the church. In 2012 he was awarded The Bishop's Cross for Distinguished Service. He was a founding member of the Cursillo Movement in this area.
He earned a certificate in Theological Education in 1989.
Gene served on many committees and clubs including Community Links Board, Salvation Army Advisory Board and the Lions Club. He also was a member of Kiwanis Club, Foster Township Planning Commission and active in Care for Children. Gene served in Community Outreach and supported numerous local and national charities.
He was a member of Masonic Lodge F&AM 749, the Coudersport Consistory, Zem Zem Shrine, and Orak Grotto. He took pride in driving children to the Shriner's Hospital in Erie. He and his wife were members of the Easter Star in Great Valley NY.
Gene was a loving father and grandfather. He enjoyed traveling, camping, hunting and going to horse pull events. His favorite was spending time with his wife Donna, with whom he was married for 63 years. His other passions were history, baseball, trains and antiques. During the 1960s he was a member of a drag racing crew, which won several national titles with the race car the "Bad Banana".
Surviving are two daughters, Lynette Carll and Melanie (Steven) Woods, all of Bradford; two grandchildren, Desiree (Adam) Long and Alex (Shannon) Woods; two great grandsons, Colton Long and Cade Long; two sisters-in-law Shirley Stewart Ingersoll, Elizabeth Carll; one niece, Pam (Mark) Morrison; three nephews, Todd (Laurie) Stewart, Michael (Nancy) Cercone and Jeffrey Carll; and several grand nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents, and wife he was preceded in death by a daughter, Rae Lynn Carll in infancy; one brother Duane Carll; one sister, Joyce Cercone; two brothers-in-law Angelo Cercone and Dale Stewart; two nephews Shawn Stewart and Mark Cercone; and one niece Carol Carll.
Family will be receiving friends from 4 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, at the Hollenbeck-Cahill Funeral Homes Inc., 33 South Ave.
Private funeral services will be held Thursday, with Rt. Rev. Sean Rowe, Episcopal Bishop of the Dioceses of NWPA and WNY and the Rev. Stacey Fussell, Rector, officiating. Military honors will follow with the Bradford American Legion Post 108 Honor Guard. Burial will be in Willow Dale Cemetery.
The service will be recorded and will be available to view on the Church of the Ascension's YouTube channel (Ascension Bradford) https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCzHgcAcKCm8iCR-mYd9DvvA and website http://ascensionbradford.org/ after 1 p.m. on Thursday.
Memorial contributions, if desired, may be made to The Episcopal Church of the Accession, the Shriners Hospital, the Kiwanis Club or a charity of the donor's choice.
Funeral arrangements are under the direction of Hollenbeck-Cahill Funeral Homes Inc.
Online condolences may be expressed at www.hollenbeckcahill.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Bradford Era from Jun. 15 to Jun. 22, 2020.