PORT ALLEGANY - Albert L. Knapp, 96, formerly of Roulette and Port Allegany, passed away Tuesday (Aug. 4, 2020) in the Bradford Regional Medical Center.
Born Aug. 19, 1923, in Port Allegany, he was a son of Elery L. and Lotus Palmer Knapp. On July 9, 1949, in Burtville, he married Jacqueline Goodrich, who died April 3, 2001. On Oct. 15, 2005, in Port Allegany, he married Theresa "Betty" Brown, who died Oct. 4, 2018.
Albert was a lifelong resident of the area and a graduate of Port Allegany High School, class of 1942.
He was a veteran of World War II, having served with the U.S. Army.
Albert was employed with North Penn Gas Co. in the gas transfer department, retiring in 1988, after many years of service.
He attended the Evangelical Covenant Church of Port Allegany. Albert was an avid outdoorsman who enjoyed hunting & lawn care. He also enjoyed playing cards and traveling, where he visited all 50 states.
Surviving are a son, Elery L. (Pamela) Knapp of Bradenton, Fla.; two daughters, Elaine K. Davis and Jane A. (Jeff) Drebes both of Bradenton, Fla.; 5 grandchildren, 11 great-grandchildren; two sisters, Janet Paulson of Lancaster, Wis., and Dorothy Knapp of Athens, Tenn.; and several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, both wives, Jacqueline and Betty, and three sisters, Mary Ann Mars, Naomi Lewis, and Hazel Bowen.
Friends are invited to attend a graveside service at 1 p.m. Saturday (Aug. 8, 2020) in the Hill Cemetery, Roulette, with Rev. J.T. Madison, pastor of the Evangelical Covenant Church, officiating. Please respect health measures with masks & social distancing.
A military service will be conducted by the Port Allegany Honor Guard immediately following the graveside service.
Memorial can be made to the Roulette Ambulance or Personal Card Fund at Lakeview Senior Care & Living Center, 15 W. Willow St., Smethport.
Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the Switzer Funeral Home, Port Allegany.
Condolences can be made at www.switzerfuneralhome.com.