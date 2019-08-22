|
Albert M. Lent, 92, of Bradford, passed away on Tuesday (Aug. 20, 2019) at his home.
Born July 21, 1927, in Bethpage, N.Y., he was a son of the late Albert and Madeline Kobenak Lent.
Albert attended schools in Long Island, N.Y.
On May 27, 1995, in Shinglehouse, he married Margaret "Bunny" Ricciuti, who survives.
He was a U.S. Navy veteran of World War II who served from June of 1945 until his honorable discharge in August of 1946.
Albert was a member of the Asbury United Methodist Church. He loved to go roller skating when he was younger; in fact this is how he met his future wife Bunny. He enjoyed going to his daily coffee club meetings with his friends at Tim Horton's. His friends and family all knew that if there was something that needed repaired all they had to do was bring it to Albert because he could fix anything.
He was employed by Northrop Grumman in Long Island, N.Y. from 1946 until he moved to Coudersport in 1969. While working for Northrop Grumman, Albert was quite proud of the fact that he worked on the Lunar Excursion Module and had the opportunity to sign it before the mission to the moon that it was used on. After moving to Coudersport, Albert worked at the former Pure Carbon Plant until his retirement in 1995.
In addition to his wife of 24 years, Bunny Lent of Bradford, he is also survived by six children, Clarissa (Vincent) DiPilato of Windsor, Conn., Priscilla (Gary) Davis of Palos Heights, Ill., Timothy Lent of Scranton, Lisa (Rick) Youngs of Allegany, N.Y., Jill (Tom) Raker of Arvilla, N.D. and Robert (Patricia) Zeigler Jr. of Burlington, N.C.; two sisters, Iris Ahrens in South Carolina and Adrienne McDermott in North Carolina; 20 grandchildren, Chad, Jesse, Stephen, Meredith, Ruth, Tyler, Jordan, Kara, Kristin, Tom, Katie, Keirstyn, Drew, Sawyer, Chase, Jimmy, Allison, Sherry, Michelle and Ronnie and several great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents, he was also preceded in death by one daughter, Leslie Hosley, five sisters and four brothers.
Visitation will be held on Saturday from 11 a.m. to noon at the Asbury United Methodist Church with a memorial service to immediately follow at noon with the Rev. Matthew Blake of the Bradford Area Parish officiating.
In lieu of flowers the family has asked that memorial contributions be made to the Bradford Area Public Library, 67 West Washington St., Bradford, PA 16701, the Asbury United Methodist Church, 385 East Main St., Bradford, PA 16701 or the VNA of Northwest PA, 1223 East Main St., Bradford, PA 16701.
Funeral arrangements are entrusted to the care of the Mascho Funeral Home Inc.
Online condolences can be expressed at www.maschofuneral.com.
Published in The Bradford Era from Aug. 22 to Aug. 29, 2019