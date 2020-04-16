|
PORT ALLEGANY - Albert A. VanSickles, 84, of, Coudersport, died Monday (April 13, 2020) in Sweden Valley Manor, Coudersport.
He was born Nov. 22, 1935 in Port Allegany, a son of Benjamin H. and Irene J. Kester VanSickles Sr.
Mr. VanSickles was a graduate of The Pittsburgh School of the Deaf.
Mr. VanSickles was a mechanic working at Bert's Garage and later at Sullivan's Garage, both in Roulette. Albert could be found working on Volkswagens or his passion, racing dune buggies.
He is survived by one brother, Darrell F. (Donna) VanSickles of Port Allegany, one sister Jennie Lee (Victor) Marvin of Portville, N.Y., and a brother-in-law, Ricky Shavalier; and several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, one brother Benjamin, and two sisters Kathryn T. Green and Elaine Shavalier.
Due to the current health concerns, there will be no visitation. Private funeral services will be held by the family at their convenience. Burial will be in the Card Creek Cemetery, Roulette.
Memorial services will be held at a later date and will be announced.
Memorial if desired may be made to Roulette Fire Department, Roulette Ambulance and the Roulette Library.
Online condolences may be made at www.hartle-tarboxfuneralhomes.com.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Hartle-Tarbox Funeral Homes Inc., Port Allegany.
Published in The Bradford Era from Apr. 16 to Apr. 22, 2020