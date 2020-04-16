Home

POWERED BY

Services
Hartle-Tarbox Funeral Homes Inc.
105 North Main Street
Port Allegany, PA 16743
(814) 642-2621
Resources
More Obituaries for Albert VanSickles
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Albert VanSickles


1935 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Albert VanSickles Obituary
PORT ALLEGANY - Albert A. VanSickles, 84, of, Coudersport, died Monday (April 13, 2020) in Sweden Valley Manor, Coudersport.
He was born Nov. 22, 1935 in Port Allegany, a son of Benjamin H. and Irene J. Kester VanSickles Sr.
Mr. VanSickles was a graduate of The Pittsburgh School of the Deaf.
Mr. VanSickles was a mechanic working at Bert's Garage and later at Sullivan's Garage, both in Roulette. Albert could be found working on Volkswagens or his passion, racing dune buggies.
He is survived by one brother, Darrell F. (Donna) VanSickles of Port Allegany, one sister Jennie Lee (Victor) Marvin of Portville, N.Y., and a brother-in-law, Ricky Shavalier; and several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, one brother Benjamin, and two sisters Kathryn T. Green and Elaine Shavalier.
Due to the current health concerns, there will be no visitation. Private funeral services will be held by the family at their convenience. Burial will be in the Card Creek Cemetery, Roulette.
Memorial services will be held at a later date and will be announced.
Memorial if desired may be made to Roulette Fire Department, Roulette Ambulance and the Roulette Library.
Online condolences may be made at www.hartle-tarboxfuneralhomes.com.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Hartle-Tarbox Funeral Homes Inc., Port Allegany.
Published in The Bradford Era from Apr. 16 to Apr. 22, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Albert's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -