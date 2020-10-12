Albert J. Vecellio, 84, of Lewis Run, passed away on Friday (Oct. 9, 2020) at his residence with his daughters by his side.
Born on March 15, 1936, in Lewis Run, he was a son of the late Claudio and Maria Vecellio Vecellio. He was a graduate of Bradford High School.
On May 18, 1963, Albert married Joanne F. Smith in Lewis Run. She preceded him in death on May 5, 2000.
Albert worked for Corning Glass in Bradford for over 30 years and worked for Bradford Electronics as a machine operator, retiring in 1994. He also managed the water plant for many years in Lewis Run.
He was a member of Our Mother of Perpetual Help Catholic Church in Lewis Run.
Albert loved gardening and being outside, enjoyed making his homemade wine and winning a gold medal in a contest. He had a love for animals, having a parrot for 50 years, several dogs and cats, taking in stray animals and making sure they were fed. He was quiet but well respected and had a great sense of humor which made him the perfect dad.
He is survived by two daughters, Beth-Ann (Glenn) Tyson, of Richmond, Va., and Diana (Jason Shilling) Vecellio of Leechburg; son-in-law, Clark Copper; and grandchildren, Reane Copper, Claudia and Lucas Tyson.
Albert was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Joanne, of 37 years; one daughter, Susan Copper; brothers, Aldo, Leo and Deno Vecellio.
Friends are invited to a public visitation from 4-6 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 13, 2020, at the Hollenbeck-Cahill Funeral Home Inc., 372 E. Main St. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. on Wednesday at Our Mother of Perpetual Help Catholic Church with Rev. Raymond Gramata, Senior Pastor, as Celebrant. Burial will be in St. Bernard Cemetery.
Memorial contributions, if desired, may be made to McKean County SPCA, PO Box 113, Bradford, PA 16701; or Lewis Run Fire Department, 46 Main St., Lewis Run, PA 16738.
Funeral arrangements are under the direction of Hollenbeck-Cahill Funeral Homes Inc.
