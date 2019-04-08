JOHNSONBURG - Albina M. DiProspero, 90, of Pinecrest Manor, St. Marys, and formerly of Wilcox, died Thursday afternoon (April 4, 2019) at Pinecrest Manor, St. Marys, following a brief illness.
She was born on Jan. 7, 1929, in Wilcox, a daughter of Domenico and Mary Allasio DiProspero. She resided in Wilcox for most of her life. She had briefly lived in Johnsonburg. She graduated from Wilcox High School in 1947. She was a member of St. Anne's Church, Wilcox.
She had been employed by Stackpole Corp. of St. Marys for 30 years, retiring in 1977. She had also worked as a nurse's aide at the Kane Hospital for several years.
She is survived by several nieces, nephews and great-nieces and great-nephews, including a very special niece, Virginia Mahoney, and very special great-niece, Trisha Mahoney, both of Johnsonburg. She is also survived by a special dear friend and caregiver, Cathy Mowrey of Wilcox.
She was predeceased by her parents; brothers, Peter and Rudolph "Rudy" DiProspero; and sisters, Rita Turzanski Shuler and Victorina DiProspero.
A funeral service for Albina M. DiProspero will be conducted at 10 a.m. Thursday at the Anthony Ferragine Funeral Home, Johnsonburg, with the Rev. David Wilson, pastor of Holy Rosary Parish, officiating. Interment will be in Holy Rosary Cemetery and will be private. Friends will be received from 9 to 10 a.m. Thursday at the Anthony F. Ferragine Funeral Home, 401 Chestnut St., Johnsonburg.
Published in The Bradford Era from Apr. 8 to Apr. 15, 2019