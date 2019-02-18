Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Aleksa Carey. View Sign

Aleksa Aylene Carey, 9, of 298 Seaward Ave., Bradford, entered eternal rest Friday (Feb. 15, 2019) peacefully, surrounded by her loving family, at John R. Oishei Children's Hospital, in Buffalo, N.Y.

Born July 22, 2009, in Bradford, she was the daughter of Matthew Carey and Stacie Lynn Armstrong Carey.

Aleksa was a 4th grade student at School Street Elementary School.

Aleksa was a pro at making slime. She enjoyed gardening with her Gramma and digging for worms. She loved fishing with her Grandpa Poke, especially fish truck stock days at Marilla Reservoir. She loved tumbling in acrobatics and dancing with her friends at Bradford Area Dance Center. She enjoyed cheering for KOA Chargers during Bradford Midget League Football. She loved to cuddle with her cat, Cobbler. Aleksa adored her two brothers. Aleksa was continuously surrounded by the love of her Mom and Aunt Al during her 15-month long journey battling Neuroblastoma.

Surviving, in addition to her parents, are two brothers, Kamden Carey and Raiden Westlake of Bradford; one sister, Kylie Mongillo of Bradford; maternal grandmother, Sharon Armstrong of Bradford; paternal grandmother, Lisa Roeder of Bradford; paternal grandfather, Tom Carey of Bradford; two maternal aunts, Allison (Fred) Graham of Bradford and Cheyenne Armstrong of Pittsburgh; paternal uncle Patrick (Kathi) Carey of Bradford; three cousins, Emma Carey, Adalyn Carey and Kyle Carey, all of Bradford.

She was preceded in death by her maternal grandfather, Jeff Armstrong.

Family will receive friends from 3 to 5 and 7 to 9 p.m. Tuesday in the Hollenbeck-Cahill Funeral Homes Inc., 372 E. Main St. Friends are also invited to attend a Mass of Christian Burial at noon on Wednesday in St. Bernard Church with the Rev. Stanley Swacha, senior associate, as Celebrant.

Memorials, if desired, may be made to Ronald McDonald Charities of Western New York, 780 W. Ferry St., Buffalo, NY 14222; or the PUNT Fund, 1028 Main St., Buffalo, NY 14202; or a .

