KANE - Alfred J. "Alfie" Johnson, 63, formerly of Ludlow, died Monday evening (June 24, 2019) at the Bradford Manor in Bradford, where he resided.

Born Aug. 9, 1955, in Kane, he was the son of Alfred L. Johnson and the late Theresia R. Zahler Johnson.

Alfie was a member of Moriah Lutheran Church in Ludlow.

He was a 1973 graduate of Kane High School and attended Edinboro and Slippery Rock Universities. He enjoyed music, following sports and collecting sports cards, sharing his collections with family and friends.

Alfred fought mental illness for over 40 years of his life, and his family appreciates all the doctors, nurses and aides who've helped him over the years.

Surviving, in addition to his father, are siblings Barry (Pam) Johnson of Ludlow, Yolanda Johnson of Cape Cod, Mass., Lisa (Thor) Helgason of Newton, Mass., Annette (Peter) Muttel of Topsham, Maine and Heidi (Don) Plouse of Covingington, Pa. Several cousins and many nieces and nephews also survive.

A memorial service will be held at a later date at the family's convenience.

Memorial contributions may be made to Moriah Lutheran Church, 10 Church St., Ludlow, PA 16333.

The Ronald McDonald II Funeral Home, Inc. has care of arrangements. Online condolences may be expressed at

Published in The Bradford Era from June 28 to July 5, 2019

