Service Information
Casey Halwig & Hartle Funeral Home
3128 Nys Route 417 W
Olean , NY 14760
(716)-372-0254
Visitation
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Christ United Methodist Church
633 Linwood Ave
Olean , NY
Funeral service
2:00 PM
Christ United Methodist Church
633 Linwood Ave
Olean , NY

DERRICK CITY - Alice D. Cauvel, of 195 Fullerton Road, entered into the arms of the Lord on Thursday (June 13, 2019), in her home, where she had been lovingly cared for by her family.

Born July 9, 1929, in Waterloo, she was the daughter of Clarke and Ethel Kunes Dildine. On Sept. 5, 1949, at the Presbyterian Church in Romulus, N.Y., she married Paul E. Cauvel who survives.

Alice was a 1946 graduate of Romulus Central High School, and in 1950, along with her husband Paul, graduated from Houghton College. She worked as a nurses aide for many years and was an active minister's wife as well as a mother of six children. In 1979 she returned to school and graduated from Jamestown Community College with a registered nurse degree. She was employed for various nursing homes including the Houghton Nursing Home until beginning work as a prison nurse for the Groveland Correctional Facility near Dansville, N.Y.

Throughout her life she was a devout Christian who enjoyed reading the Bible daily and who assisted her husband Paul as he ministered in many churches. Together, after retirement, they found their church family at Christ United Methodist Church in Olean, N.Y., and each provided visitation ministry. She also enjoyed moving back to this area to be closer to family.

She is survived by her husband, Paul; two sons, David (Heidi) Cauvel of Bradford and John (Nancy) Cauvel of Pittsford, N.Y.; three daughters, Barbara (Greg) Crispell of Derby, N.Y., Dorothy Cauvel of Bradford, and Donna (Steve) Teuscher of Portville, N.Y.; 12 grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren and several nieces and nephews, including two nephews Thomas Dildine and Steve Bennett.

She was predeceased by a son Daniel Cauvel in 2002; a grandson Jonathan Teuscher in 1999; a brother Paul Dildine and his wife Marcia; a brother-in-law Glen Cauvel and his wife Marilyn and a sister-in-law Barbara Meserole and her husband Paul.

Friends will be received from 1 to 2 p.m. today at the Christ United Methodist Church, 633 Linwood Ave., Olean, where a funeral service will begin at 2 p.m. with the Rev. Suzanne Block, pastor, officiating. Assisting will be the Rev. Carrie Wolfe. Burial will be in McKean Memorial Park Cemetery, Lafayette.

Memorials, if desired, may be made to Christ United Methodist Church or to Second Harvest Food Bank, C/O Duke Center United Methodist Church, 26 Oil Valley Rd., Duke Center, PA 16729.

Arrangements are under the direction of the Casey, Halwig & Hartle Funeral Home, Olean, N.Y. Online condolences may be expressed at

