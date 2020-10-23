1/
Alice Williams
1950 - 2020
ELDRED - Alice A. "Annie" Appleby Williams, 70, of Prentisvale Road, passed away at the Bradford Regional Medical Center on Tuesday (Oct. 20, 2020) following a brief illness.
Born on Aug. 19, 1950 in Electra, Texas, she was a daughter of Herbert T. and Alice O. Stark Appleby Sr. On Oct. 31, 1996, in Bradford, she married Jack "Butch" Williams, who survives.
Annie was a 1968 graduate of Otto-Eldred High School and later received a degree as a Licensed Practical Nurse at the St. Francis School of Nursing in Olean, N.Y. She had resided in Portville, N.Y., for many years before moving to Prentisvale in 1999. She served a lifetime of loving nursing care in the area, including at the St. Francis Hospital and the Olean General and in private duty. For ten years prior to her retirement in 2012 she was employed in the dental office of Dr. John Williams.
Annie was a devoted member of the Rixford Evangelical Church. She loved flower and vegetable gardening, she loved all animals, especially her dogs and cats, and she enjoyed sewing for her family and friends. She was also an avid Dallas Cowboy Fan.
Surviving in addition to her husband are two sons, Jeffery (Christine) Gephart of LeRoy, N.Y. and Jack Williams lll of Waldorf, Md.; five daughters, Traci A. (Sergio) Ornelas of San Antonio, Texas, Lori (Jeffrey) Grimm of Ashburn, Va., Amy (Jen Quintana) Gephart of Olean, N.Y., Jennifer (Maurice) Keller of Clinton, Md., and Brandi (Frank Buttino) Williams of LeRoy, N.Y.; and 16 grandchildren and one great-grandson, two brothers, Richard E. Appleby of Greenwood, S.C. and Ronald E. (Marlene Turybury) Appleby of Eldred; a sister, Rebecca L. (Robert) Schoenberger of Greenville, S.C.; and many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by a brother, Herbert Appleby Jr. and a sister, Sondra Lee Guilford and two nephews, Herbert T. Appleby lll and Richard Appleby Jr. and a niece, Inge Thomas.
A memorial service will be held at the Rixford Evangelical Church at a later date to be announced (probably around Thanksgiving).
Memorials may be made to the SPCA or the Rixford Evangelical Church.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Frame Funeral Home in Eldred.
Online condolences may be made at framefuneralhome.com

Published in The Bradford Era from Oct. 23 to Oct. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
October 22, 2020
Her and her new baby Antonio ... RIP Annie. Thanks for all the laughs and company !!!
Patty Houben
Friend
