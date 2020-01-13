Home

POWERED BY

Services
Mascho Funeral Home Inc.
75 Kennedy Street
Bradford, PA 16701
(814) 368-7149
Memorial service
Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2020
11:00 AM
Hilltop Baptist Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Alicia Mealy
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Alicia Mealy


1982 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Alicia Mealy Obituary
Alicia A. Mealy, 38, of Smethport, passed away unexpectedly on Tuesday (Jan. 7, 2020) at her home.
She was born on Jan. 1, 1982, in Bradford, the daughter of Sharon A. Glover Plotts and Patrick Kelly Mealy.
She was a graduate of the Otto-Eldred High School, where she loved being a cheerleader and she was an outstanding student.
Those that knew Alicia know that her daughters were the loves of her life.
In addition to her parents she is also survived by two daughters, Gracee-Shay Mealy of Smethport and Leighly Mealy of Mount Jewett; two sisters, Amy Crocker and Michelle Irons; and several aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by one daughter, Payton Hull, her stepfather, Gary Crocker and her grandparents, Floyd and June Glover.
A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2020, at the Hilltop Baptist Church with the Rev. Max Simms officiating.
Funeral arrangements are entrusted to the care of the Mascho Funeral Home Inc.
Published in The Bradford Era from Jan. 13 to Jan. 20, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Alicia's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -