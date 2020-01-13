|
Alicia A. Mealy, 38, of Smethport, passed away unexpectedly on Tuesday (Jan. 7, 2020) at her home.
She was born on Jan. 1, 1982, in Bradford, the daughter of Sharon A. Glover Plotts and Patrick Kelly Mealy.
She was a graduate of the Otto-Eldred High School, where she loved being a cheerleader and she was an outstanding student.
Those that knew Alicia know that her daughters were the loves of her life.
In addition to her parents she is also survived by two daughters, Gracee-Shay Mealy of Smethport and Leighly Mealy of Mount Jewett; two sisters, Amy Crocker and Michelle Irons; and several aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by one daughter, Payton Hull, her stepfather, Gary Crocker and her grandparents, Floyd and June Glover.
A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2020, at the Hilltop Baptist Church with the Rev. Max Simms officiating.
Funeral arrangements are entrusted to the care of the Mascho Funeral Home Inc.
