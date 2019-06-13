Aline R. Oliphant, 64, of 76 Oakwood Ave., Bradford, passed away Tuesday (June 11, 2019) at her residence.
Born June 9, 1955, in Bradford, she was a daughter of the late Richard Grove and Beatrice Dean Ault. She was a 1973 graduate of Bradford High School.
On Sept. 29, 1984, in Kushequa, she married Gerald Robert Oliphant, who survives.
She was formerly employed at Case Cutlery, was past postmaster leave replacement at Derrick City and Custer City, and prior to her retirement worked as a teller at Hamlin Bank in Bradford.
Surviving in addition to her husband Jerry, are two sisters, Janet (Dr. Waleed Brantley) Saleh of Olean, N.Y., and Carol Shenuski of Buchanan, W.Va.; five nieces and one nephew.
She was preceded in death by her parents, one brother, Mark Grove; and a brother-in-law, Steven Shenuski.
Family will receive friends Saturday from 10 to 11 a.m. in the Hollenbeck-Cahill Funeral Homes Inc., 372 East Main St., where a Celebration of Life will be held at 11 a.m. with the Rev. Robert Brest, pastor of the First Free Methodist Church, officiating.
Memorial contributions if desired may be made to SPCA, P.O. Box 113, Bradford, 16701.
Published in The Bradford Era from June 13 to June 20, 2019