Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Allen Pingie. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Allen "Al" Pingie, 68, of 10 Ash Court, Lewis Run, went to be with his Lord and Savior, Tuesday (April 23, 2019) at his residence, surrounded by his family.

Born May 5, 1950, in Bradford, he was a son of the late John M. and Marguerite Julia Whitney Pingie. He was a 1968 graduate of Bradford High School.

On March 25, 1983, in Bradford, he married Deborah Quinn Pingie, who survives.

On Sept. 9, 1968, he enlisted in the

Al worked as a laborer and was a union bricklayer. In February of 1975 he joined the City of Bradford Professional Firefighters and worked for 33 years and retired with the rank of captain in 2008.

Al's political career started as a Bradford Township supervisor for 14 years, 11 years as chairman, and he was about to complete the fourth year of his fourth term as McKean County commissioner, the last four years as chairman.

He was a member of the North Central Planning Development Commission, the McKean County Natural Gas Task Force, the McKean County Fair Association and the Tuna Valley Council of Governments, having been elected president two times. He was also a member of the Italian Club, LeStella Lodge, and the Bradford Township Lions Club.

Surviving in addition to his wife Deborah of 36 years, are three sons, Andy (Christene Kaper) Pingie of Bradford, Scott Pingie of Derrick City, Jeff (Cathy) Gabel of Bradford; one daughter Jodie (Dennis Proctor) Gabel of Lewis Run; three brothers, Mark Pingie, Paul Pingie, and Jonathan "Jim" Pingie, all of Bradford; two sisters, Yvonne (Mike) Grekalski and Judith Martin, both of St. Louis, Mo.; six grandchildren, Sarah Pingie, Faith Pingie, Isaiah Pingie, Jessica Aloi, James Aloi, Michael Aloi; and several nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents, and an infant brother, John Michael Pingie.

Friends will be received on Friday from 3 to 6 p.m., at Open Arms Community Church, 1289 E Main Street, where funeral services will held at 10 a.m. on Saturday with the Rev. Mike McAvoy, pastor, officiating. Members of the United States Marine Corps will present the United States flag after the service. Burial will be in Willow Dale Cemetery.

Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the Hollenbeck-Cahill Funeral Homes Inc.

Memorials contributions if desired, may be made to CARE for Children, 723 East Main St., Bradford, or Open Arms Church, or a .

Online condolences may be expressed at



Allen "Al" Pingie, 68, of 10 Ash Court, Lewis Run, went to be with his Lord and Savior, Tuesday (April 23, 2019) at his residence, surrounded by his family.Born May 5, 1950, in Bradford, he was a son of the late John M. and Marguerite Julia Whitney Pingie. He was a 1968 graduate of Bradford High School.On March 25, 1983, in Bradford, he married Deborah Quinn Pingie, who survives.On Sept. 9, 1968, he enlisted in the United States Marine Corps and served during the Vietnam War . He was honorably discharged a corporal on Sept. 8, 1970.Al worked as a laborer and was a union bricklayer. In February of 1975 he joined the City of Bradford Professional Firefighters and worked for 33 years and retired with the rank of captain in 2008.Al's political career started as a Bradford Township supervisor for 14 years, 11 years as chairman, and he was about to complete the fourth year of his fourth term as McKean County commissioner, the last four years as chairman.He was a member of the North Central Planning Development Commission, the McKean County Natural Gas Task Force, the McKean County Fair Association and the Tuna Valley Council of Governments, having been elected president two times. He was also a member of the Italian Club, LeStella Lodge, and the Bradford Township Lions Club.Surviving in addition to his wife Deborah of 36 years, are three sons, Andy (Christene Kaper) Pingie of Bradford, Scott Pingie of Derrick City, Jeff (Cathy) Gabel of Bradford; one daughter Jodie (Dennis Proctor) Gabel of Lewis Run; three brothers, Mark Pingie, Paul Pingie, and Jonathan "Jim" Pingie, all of Bradford; two sisters, Yvonne (Mike) Grekalski and Judith Martin, both of St. Louis, Mo.; six grandchildren, Sarah Pingie, Faith Pingie, Isaiah Pingie, Jessica Aloi, James Aloi, Michael Aloi; and several nieces and nephews.He was preceded in death by his parents, and an infant brother, John Michael Pingie.Friends will be received on Friday from 3 to 6 p.m., at Open Arms Community Church, 1289 E Main Street, where funeral services will held at 10 a.m. on Saturday with the Rev. Mike McAvoy, pastor, officiating. Members of the United States Marine Corps will present the United States flag after the service. Burial will be in Willow Dale Cemetery.Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the Hollenbeck-Cahill Funeral Homes Inc.Memorials contributions if desired, may be made to CARE for Children, 723 East Main St., Bradford, or Open Arms Church, or a .Online condolences may be expressed at www.hollenbeckcahill.com Published in The Bradford Era from Apr. 24 to Apr. 30, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Related Memorial Sites U.S. Marines Vietnam War World War II Return to Today's Obituaries for The Bradford Era Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Donations