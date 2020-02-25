|
KANE - Allison V. "Jack" Alabaugh, 83, formerly of 418 Chase St., Kane, died Sunday morning (Feb. 23, 2020) at the Lutheran Home at Kane, where he recently resided.
Born Sept. 22, 1936, in Tionesta, he was the son of Oliver and Lillian Passauer Alabaugh. On March 21, 1959, in Venus, he married Maxine Heasley, who died in 2014.
Jack was a self-employed contractor for many years as well as working for Kane Screens for 45 years, from which he retired. He enjoyed old cars, playing the accordion and was a very avid hunter.
Surviving are a daughter, Luanne (Bob) Larson of Kane; sons, Steve (Helen) Heasley of Kane, Greg (Tricia) Alabaugh of Sheffield, Ken (Chris) Alabaugh of Russell and Ted (Sandy) Alabaugh of Kane; sisters, Ruth Donahey of Titusville and Dorothy Nicklass of California; plus nine grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death, besides his wife and parents, by a daughter, Kathy Wilson; a granddaughter, Jessica Heasley; and a brother, Russell, in infancy.
Friends may call at the Ronald McDonald II Funeral Home Inc. on Thursday from 10 a.m. until 11 a.m., at which time a service will be held there with the Rev. David Pflieger, chaplain of the Lutheran Home at Kane, officiating. Interment will follow in St. Callistus Cemetery, Kane.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Lutheran Home at Kane, 100 High Point Drive, Kane, PA 16735.
Published in The Bradford Era from Feb. 25 to Mar. 3, 2020