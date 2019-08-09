|
JOHNSONBURG - Almando "Elmer" Ferragine, 89, of 300 Shawmut Ave., died Thursday morning (Aug. 8, 2019) at Penn Highlands-Elk, St. Marys, following a brief illness.
Born Aug. 19, 1929, in Johnsonburg, he was a son of Dominic and Mary Margia Ferragine.
On Dec. 24, 1950, he married Renelda Lupole, who survives.
He was a Korean era Army vet, serving overseas as a sergeant with Co E 112th Infantry 28th division.
He is survived by his wife at home; a daughter: Julie (Larry) Holjencin of Cañon City, Colo.; a son, Thomas (Alice) Ferragine of Bradford; a son-in-law, Scott Clelland of Johnsonburg; four grandchildren, Keith, Kristy, Jody and Meghan; six great-grandchildren, Kole; Riley and Markie; and Emily, Finn and Maeve; a brother, Rudy (Joan) Ferragine of Johnsonburg; a sister, Rose Franco of Johnsonburg; and numerous nieces and nephews and cousins also survive.
He was predeceased by his parents; a daughter, Mary M. Clelland; sisters, Angie Matzko and Helen DiJulio; and brothers, John, James and Arthur Ferragine.
Friends and family are invited to attend a Mass of Christian Burial to be conducted at 10 a.m. Wednesday at Holy Rosary Church, Johnsonburg. Officiating will be the Rev. Justin Pino, pastor of St. Leo Magnus Church, Ridgway. There will be no visitation. Interment will be in Holy Rosary Cemetery, Johnsonburg, and will be private.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Anthony F. Ferragine Funeral Home, 401 Chestnut St., Johnsonburg.
Military honors will be accorded by the Johnsonburg Servicemen's Detail. Detail members are asked to assemble at the funeral home at 9:15 a.m. Wednesday.
Published in The Bradford Era from Aug. 9 to Aug. 16, 2019