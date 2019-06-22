SMETHPORT - Alphonse James Billitier, 101, of Bradford, formerly of Smethport, passed away peacefully Wednesday (June 19, 2019) at Olean (N.Y.) General Hospital.
He was born in Hazel Hurst on March 11, 1918, a son of Michael and Pietra Magnolia Billitier. On Oct. 26, 1946, he married Stephana "Stella" Ann Infantino, who died Dec. 3, 2007.
Al graduated from Hazel Hurst High School, Class of 1937.
He joined the Army in 1942, and served in four theaters of combat until 1945, earning four Bronze Stars; a Sharp Shooter's badge; and a Purple Heart. He was in the 8th Infantry, 82nd Airborne, and the 13th Airborne-Gliders.
Al worked 35 years for Quaker State Refinery, in Farmers Valley, retiring as a lab tech in 1981.
He enjoyed hunting; fishing; gardening; four-wheeling; and traveling with his wife, Stella. Al loved to tinker in his shop. His biggest project was a complete restoration of a 1948 CJ2A Willys Jeep.
Al was a member of St. Elizabeth Church, in Smethport, and the American Legion Bucktail Post 138 of Smethport. He was an assistant Scout master, and delivered Meals on Wheels for 20 years, with his wife, Stella.
He is survived by a daughter, Maria Kingston of Erie; a son, Michael Billitier of Meadville; grandsons, Damian Kingston in Ohio and Aaron (Colleen) Kingston of Pittsburgh; and great-grandchildren, Arden Clair and Max, both of Pittsburgh; and a longtime family friend, Phil Kennedy of Smethport.
In addition to his parents and wife, Al was preceded in death by a brother, Marion Billitier; and a sister, Lenora Allen.
Visitation will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. Sunday at the Hartle-Tarbox Funeral Homes Inc., 2 Bank St., Smethport. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Monday at St. Elizabeth Church, Smethport, with the Rev. Thomas Brown as celebrant. Committal will be in St. Elizabeth Cemetery, Smethport. Military honors will be accorded by the American Legion Bucktail Post 138, of Smethport.
