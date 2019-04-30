Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Alta Ledebur. View Sign Service Information Gordon B Garrett Funeral Home Inc 303 N Washington St Titusville , PA 16354 (814)-827-2631 Send Flowers Obituary

TITUSVILLE - Mrs. Alta Virginia Ledebur, 97, of Titusville, died on Sunday (April 28, 2019) at Southwoods Assisted Living Community.

She was born in Harrisburg Run on May 31, 1921, to the late Ralph E. and Nina M. Taylor Olmstead.

Virginia was married for 54 years to Mr. Gilbert L. Ledebur. He preceded her in death on May 6, 1994.

She was a loving wife and mother and an active member of Hill Memorial United Methodist Church of Bradford, where she taught Sunday school for many years. Upon moving to Titusville in 1983, she faithfully attended the First Baptist Church in Titusville.

Virginia is survived by her three sons, Lance (Hope) Ledebur of Jarrettsville, Md., Dennis (Susan) Ledebur of Titusville, and David (Lisa) Ledebur of Warren; and a sister, Ruth Olmstead of Warren.

Along with her parents and husband, Virginia was preceded in death by her three brothers, Howard, Oscar, and John Olmstead; and two sisters, Alice Stark and Pauline Bartholomew.

She was a loving grandmother to Anneliese Ledebur of Titusville, Heather (David) Kohlbus of Bel Air, Md., Daniel (Renee) Ledebur of Fredonia, Mark (Lindsay) Ledebur of Perry Hall, Md., Paul (Christine) Ledebur of Trabuco Canyon, Calif., Jeffrey Ledebur of Titusville, Ryan (Christy) Ledebur of Buffalo, N.Y., Kurt Ledebur of Titusville, Andrew (Cara) Ledebur of Stow, Ohio, and Jayne Ledebur of Warren; and 11 great-grandchildren, Catrina and Katelyn Kohlbus, Brady, Jeremiah, Emily, Charles, Emma, Bayley, Eleanor, Margaret, and Madelyn Ledebur.

Virginia is also survived by 10 nieces and nephews who fondly remember their Aunt Gin.

Ginny was much loved by the staff of Southwoods and her stay there was greatly enhanced by the dedication of Titusville family and friends.

Friends and family may call from 2 to 4 p.m. on Wednesday at the First Baptist Church, 216 N. Perry St., Titusville, where the funeral service will be conducted at 4 p.m. with Daniel Ledebur officiating.

Interment will be in McKean County Memorial Park Cemetery.

The family asks that memorial contributions be made to Hill Memorial United Methodist Church Memorial Fund, 44 Kennedy St., Bradford, PA 16701; to the First Baptist Church Memorial Fund, 216 N. Perry St., Titusville, PA 16354; or to Southwoods Assisted Living Community, 322 S. Martin St., Titusville, PA 16354.

If you wish to leave a condolence for the family, visit

The Gordon B. Garrett Funeral Home, 303 N. Washington St., Titusville, is in charge of arrangements.

