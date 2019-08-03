|
|
CHARLOTTE, N.C. - Miss Amanda Lou Harmon passed away July 19, 2019.
She moved to Charlotte from Bradford, Pa., in 1970, bringing her beloved horse "Pig" with her.
During her early years in Charlotte she was active in the area hunter/jumper horse community. Due to her affection for her horse Pig, she amassed an extensive collection of equine and porcine décor - pictures, figurines, and especially pig Christmas ornaments.
Amanda was a woman of varied interests. She liked sports, particularly equestrian events, ice skating, the Olympics, and UNCC 49er basketball. She held Charlotte Symphony season tickets for a number of years, attended theater around Charlotte on a regular basis, and had a special love for Broadway musicals.
Amanda always looked forward to her week at the beach with a group of friends, a trip she made on an annual basis for almost 40 years. She was an enthusiastic and appreciative dinner guest.
Amanda held degrees from Syracuse University and UNC Charlotte. She retired from UNC Charlotte's J. Murrey Atkins Library in 2011 after 40 years of service. Most of that time was spent as head of acquisitions at the library, during which she led the department through many major changes as automation took place. She enjoyed the company of her cats, Pearl and Cosette.
Miss Harmon is survived by her niece Cory Harmon Holst (Mark) of Castle Pines, Colo., and nephews Scott Harmon and Glenn Harmon.
She was predeceased by her brother Jack Harmon and her parents Bertha Redfield and John Harmon. She leaves behind many special friends.
Burial will be at Rosehill Cemetery Smethport, Pa., at 11 a.m. on Aug. 14.
Donations may be made to the Charlotte Humane Society, 2700 Toomey Ave., Charlotte, NC 28203.
Published in The Bradford Era on Aug. 3, 2019