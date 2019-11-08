|
|
PORT ALLEGANY - Amy J. Sherwood, 61, of North Brooklynside Road, passed away Wednesday (Nov. 6, 2019) in UPMC Hamot, Erie, surrounded by her family.
Born June 21, 1958, in Port Allegany, she was a daughter of Wilmer "Pete" and Betty Stickles Bashline.
Amy was a lifelong resident of the area and a graduate of Port Allegany High School, class of 1976. She was employed with Ardagh Group of Port Allegany, as a crew leader.
She was a member of the Loyal Order of Moose, Lodge 460, Port Allegany. She loved to crochet, quilt, and visit casinos, but most of all, she loved her grandchildren.
Surviving in addition to her longtime companion, Paul Williams of Port Allegany; are a son, Shawn R. Sherwood of Port Allegany; a daughter, Christie L. (Mark) Willcox of Port Allegany; stepson, Douglas S. (Kimberly) Williams of Roulette, a stepdaughter, Pamela S. (Bud) Powell of Coudersport; 6 grandchildren: Jocelyn Lilly, Bria Willcox, Bryce, Cameron, and Kinsley Sherwood, and Carter Billyard; several step-grandchildren and several step-great-grandchildren; two brothers, David E. Bashline and Dennis L. Bashline, both of Crestline, Ohio; two sisters, Linda J. (Richard) Chillari of Gifford, and Susan V. Rudd of Crestline, Ohio; and several nieces and nephews.
Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Sunday in the Switzer Funeral Home, Port Allegany, where a funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Monday (Nov. 11, 2019) with the Rev. J.T. Madison, pastor of the Evangelical Covenant Church, officiating. Burial will be in Fairview Cemetery, Port Allegany.
Memorials can be made to the Port Area Ambulance Service or .
Published in The Bradford Era from Nov. 8 to Nov. 15, 2019