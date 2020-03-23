Home

Mascho Funeral Home Inc.
75 Kennedy Street
Bradford, PA 16701
(814) 368-7149
Andrew Ayers


1965 - 2020
Andrew Ayers Obituary
Andrew J. "Buddha" Ayers, 55, of Bradford, passed away on Saturday, March 21, 2020 at his home.
He was born on March 9, 1965, in Coudersport, a son of the late Ronald and Linda Kessler Ayers.
He was a 1983 graduate of the Oswayo Valley High School.
On Oct. 28, 2006, in Bradford, he married Karen L. Snyder, who survives.
He served in the U.S. Army in Kentucky from 1983 until his honorable discharge in 1985.
He was an outdoorsman who loved fishing, camping and riding his ATV. He was also an avid Buffalo Bills fan and he enjoyed putting together model cars.
In addition to his wife, Karen Ayers of Bradford, he is also survived by one daughter, Amanda Ayers of Watkins Glen, N.Y.; one stepdaughter, Jennifer Snyder of Bradford; one brother, Christopher (Theresa Lewis) Ayers of Sharon; two sisters, Shannon (Dana) Halle of Roulette and Morgan Ayers in New York; stepmother, Allison Ayers of Allegany, N.Y.; three grandchildren and several nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles and cousins.
A celebration of his life will be announced at a later date.
Donations to help the family with funeral expenses can be made to the Mascho Funeral Home either by mail or on the funeral home's website.
Funeral arrangements are entrusted to the care of the Mascho Funeral Home Inc.
Online condolences can be expressed at www.maschofuneral.com.
Published in The Bradford Era from Mar. 23 to Mar. 30, 2020
