|
|
|
COUDERSPORT - Andrew J. "Andy" Dwyer, 86, a longtime resident of Coudersport, passed away peacefully with his loving family by his side on Monday (Sept. 16, 2019) at UPMC Cole, Coudersport, after an aggressive battle with cancer.
Family and friends may call from 9 a.m. to noon on Saturday (Sept. 21, 2019) at the gathering space at St. Eulalia Catholic Church, Coudersport. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at noon.
A complete obituary will appear in the Thursday edition of the Bradford Era.
Andy's family has entrusted his care to Kevin J. Dusenbury, funeral director/owner of the Virgil L. Howard Funeral Home, Shinglehouse.
Published in The Bradford Era from Sept. 18 to Sept. 21, 2019