Andrew David "Andy" Nuzzo, 33, beloved son and brother, of 11 Neva Drive, Bradford, joined his mother in heaven, on Friday (June 28, 2019) at Buffalo (N.Y.) General Hospital after a brief illness.

Born June 16, 1986, in Bradford, he was the son of the late Colleen Hannon Nuzzo and David Nuzzo of Bradford, who survives.

Andy attended Bradford area schools, and graduated from Bradford High School.

He was a member of the St. Bernard Church.

Andy enjoyed puzzles, music, bowling, playing "Tennis" with his father, basketball with his uncle Ron, and visiting with his nephew Hudson. He loved riding in his Jeep to see the trains as they passed through town.

Surviving in addition to his father, David, are one sister, Sara (Silvio) Flores-Lovo, and one nephew, Hudson Flores-Lovo, all of Las Vegas, Nev.; three aunts, Kathy (Ron) Symington, Anne (Ron) Stephens and Jenny (Al Sheldon) Nuzzo; two uncles, Joseph (Sharon) Nuzzo and Angelo (Lynn) Nuzzo; his caregivers, Aunt Kathy, Uncle Ron and Brenda Wareham; and many cousins.

He was preceded in death by his mother; two uncles, Geoffery Hannon and John Nuzzo; and his maternal and paternal grandparents, Angelo Nuzzo, Lillian Mezzelo, and John "Harry" and Gwen Hannon.

Family will be receiving friends from 4 to 7 p.m. Friday in the Hollenbeck-Cahill Funeral Homes Inc., 372 E. Main St. Friends are invited to attend a Mass of Christian Burial at 11 a.m. on Saturday in St. Bernard Church with the Rev. Raymond Gramata, pastor, as celebrant. Burial will be in Willow Dale Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Futures Rehabilitation Inc., 1 Future's Way Bradford, PA 16701.

