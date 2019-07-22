Home

Visitation
Thursday, Jul. 25, 2019
6:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Jul. 26, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Callistus Church
1934 - 2019
Angeline McCandless Obituary
KANE - Angeline P. McCandless, 84, of 33 Hemlock Ave., passed away Friday (July 19, 2019) at her residence.
Born Dec. 21, 1934, in Kane, she was the daughter of the late Joseph and Theresa Costerella Zampogna. On Oct. 10, 1959, in Kane, she married John McCandless, who survives.
Angie was employed as a bookkeeper and secretary for Zook Motors Inc. prior to her retirement. She was a lifelong member of St. Callistus Catholic Church. She also was a loving and caring wife to John, her husband of almost 60 years.
Surviving are a brother, Joseph (Janice) Zampogna of Clarence Center, N.Y.; a sister, Donna (David) Mann of Erie; and many nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by five brothers, Frederick, Dominic, Harry, Anthony and Mike Zampogna; and three sisters, Theresa Zampogna, Josephine Manfrey and Mary Chiesa.
Friends will be received from 6 to 9 p.m. Thursday at the Cummings Funeral Home Inc. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Friday at St. Callistus Church with the Rev. William O'Brien, pastor, officiating. Burial will be in St. Callistus Cemetery.
Memorial donations, if desired, may be made to Futures Rehabilitation Center Inc., 1 Futures Way, Bradford, PA 16701.
Online condolences can be expressed at www.cummingsfh.com.
Published in The Bradford Era from July 22 to July 29, 2019
