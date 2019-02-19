Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Anita Rainha. View Sign

CHANDLER, Ariz. - Anita "Niki" Rainha died unexpectedly on Saturday (Feb. 9, 2019) at Chandler Regional Medical Center, Chandler.

She was born Dec. 2, 1946, in Clearfield, Pa. She is the daughter of Guy T. Smeal and Dorothy Grubb Smeal of Clearfield.

Niki graduated from Bradford (Pa.) High School Class of 1964. She was married 46 years to her sweetheart, Philip Rainha, and they settled in Colchester, Conn., and retired to Arizona.

In addition to her parents, she was predeceased in death by her husband, Philip; and her brother, Guy L. "Butch" Smeal.

Surviving are his five children, Rick (Connie) Smeal of Foresthill, Calif., Kevin Smeal of Limestone, N.Y., Kimberly (Barry) Johnson of Andrews, N.C., Stephanie (Ben) Parsons of Limestone, and Sheena Critzer of Jacksonville, N.C. She is also survived by her sister, Virginia "Gini" and James "Buz" Moore of West Hartford, Conn., and their three children, Stacey Moore of Salem, Ohio, Randy Moore of Newington, Conn., and Josie (Scott) Dumond of Newington. Niki is loved by many more nieces, nephews, great nieces and nephews, and by her dear friends.

Funeral services were held at 10:30 a.m. Monday in the National Cemetery.

