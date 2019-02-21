Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Anival Otero. View Sign

Anival Otero, 62, of 26 Bedford St., Bradford, passed away Tuesday (Feb. 19, 2019) at his residence, with his loving wife by his side.

Born June 14, 1956, in Buffalo, N.Y., he was a son of Juana Camacho Olivo and the late Eliseo Otero Lozada, of Vega Alta, Puerto Rico.

On April 8, 1976, in the First Evangelical Church in Blasdell, N.Y., he married Lucille Rall Otero, who survives.

He served in the United States Army as a Sgt. E-5. He was honorably discharged after eight years of service.

Anival was formerly employed as a delivery driver for Seneca Plumbing, Buffalo, N.Y., and for several years was a bus driver for Greyhound.

He was a member of Southside Union Chapel of Olean, N.Y., in which he helped drive the van for the youth group. He was also a past member of the Woodlawn Volunteer Fire Department.

Anival loved his family so much and was supportive in all of their activities as they were growing up. He could be found selling candy bars to go to Florida or spending all day at the football field. His love for his kids also was given to each of his grandchildren. They all were very special to him in their own way. He was an amazing husband, father, brother, uncle, and friend. He was raised as a wonderful son to be a very strong man of faith.

Surviving in addition to his mother and wife, Lucille of 42 years are his children, Carmen (Andrew) Wright of Lewis Run, Miguel (Jayme) Otero of Salamanca, N.Y., Luis Otero in Colorado, Rosalina (James) Farnham of Foster Brook, Anival (Kali) Otero Jr. of Olean and Robert (Brittany) Otero of Olean; 23 grandchildren; one great-grandchild, two sisters, Carmen (Ruben) Flores in Florida and Margie Otero of Buffalo; three brothers, Juan (Cora) Otero in Maryland, Luis (Nancy) Otero in Maryland; and Bobby (Tina) Otero in Virginia; several nieces and nephews, and godchildren.

He was preceded in death by his father; sister, Gladys Rivera and her husband, Hector.

Family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday in the Hollenbeck-Cahill Funeral Homes Inc., 372 E. Main St., and again on Saturday from 10 to 11 a.m., at which time funeral services will be held with the Rev. Albert Batt, associate pastor of the South Side Union Chapel in Olean, officiating. Full military honors will be accorded by members of the United States Army and members of the Honor Guard of the American Legion Post 108, in Willow Dale Cemetery.

Memorials if desired may be made to Kevin Guest House, 782 Ellicott St., Buffalo, NY 14203; or South Side Union Chapel, Youth Department, 647 South Union St., Olean, NY 14760.

372 East Main St

Bradford , PA 16701

Funeral Home Details

Hollenbeck-Cahill Funeral Homes Inc.

372 East Main St

Bradford, PA 16701

(814) 368-6337

Published in The Bradford Era on Feb. 21, 2019

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close