Service Information

Peinert-Dunn Funeral Home
7220 Dutch Road
Waterville , OH 43566
(419)-878-6530

Visitation
10:00 AM - 11:00 PM
Waterville United Methodist Church
102 N. 5th St.
Waterville , OH

Service
11:00 AM
Waterville United Methodist Church
102 N. 5th St.
Waterville , OH

Obituary

WATERVILLE, Ohio - Ann W. Brown, 89, of Waterville, and former Bradford, Pa., resident passed away April 26, 2019 at the Hospice of Northwest Ohio in Toledo.

Born May 9, 1929, in Bradford, she was the daughter of Louis Porter Wilson and Ellen Shelgren Wilson.

Ann attended 3rd Ward, School Street Junior High and graduated from Bradford High School Class of 1947. She worked at South Penn Oil Co. from 1947 to 1951.

On June 11, 1951, in the First Baptist Church of Bradford, with the Rev. Clement B. Yinger officiating, she married David L. Brown. After her marriage, she was a full-time homemaker, mother and wife.

While in Bradford, she was a member of the First United Methodist Church where she was past president of Wimodausis and belonged to Esther Circle and served on many committees and participated in Disciple Class and Church Council. Within the community, she served as president of the Current Events Club and served as Parliamentarian for several years. She served twice as a Mother Advisor of Rainbow Girls for each of her daughters and is a 50 year member of Eastern Star No. 61. She moved to Ohio in 2014, where she joined, actively attended and became a member of Hope Community Church. She also supports Waterville United Methodist Church.

She enjoyed her food, family and friends, was an avid reader, books on tape listener, knitter and bridge player. She shared her many books with her family and friends. She was very fond of her kitty, Mindy.

She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, David Lee Brown (May 12, 2005), and a son, David William Brown (1970).

Surviving children are Deborah L. Bernardini (Richard) of Erie, Pa.; Dr. Scott A. Brown (Cathy) of Winterville, Ga. and Sandra L. Clark (Russ) of Waterville, Ohio. Grandchildren are Lindsay Blair Bernardini, Cody Brown Bernardini, Kaylee Ann McKinnon, Jessica Ann Beck, Alex Steven Brown, Kelsey Ann Taylor and Matthew David Clark. Great-grandchildren include Morgan McKinnon, Graycie Bernardini, Daulton Bernardini, Winifred Taylor, Juniper Clark, Maddox McKinnon and Martha Taylor. Also surviving is one cousin, Dean Wilson of Erie, Pa.

Friends and family are invited to a visitation on Tuesday from 10 to 11 a.m. at the Waterville United Methodist Church, 102 N. 5th St. Waterville, Ohio. Services will follow at 11 a.m. at the church with Pastor Mike Denman officiating.

In Ann's memory donations are encouraged to the Waterville United Methodist Church or your local Humane Society.

