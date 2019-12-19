|
|
Ann M. Collins, 69, of Gifford, passed away Tuesday (Dec. 17, 2019) at her residence.
Born March 1, 1950, in Olean, N.Y., she was a daughter of the late John F. and Lucille K. Kruise Maloney. She was a 1968 graduate of Bradford High School.
On June 4, 2004, at the Hilltop Baptist Church, she married Fred L. Collins, who survives.
Ann was employed as a secretary at Forest Oil Company, Glendorn, and from 1995 until her retirement in 2014 at Allegheny Bradford Corporation. She had previously worked at Smethport Specialty.
She was a member of the Eagles Club, and the auxiliary of the American Legion Post 138 in Smethport. She loved to read, but her greatest joy was spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren.
Surviving in addition to her husband Fred, are three daughters, Nicole (Brent) Leet of Crosby, Lisa Knapp of Smethport, and Amy (Brian) Fox of Derrick City; one stepdaughter Betsey (Tom) Seeker of Pensacola, Fla.; and one stepson Keven Collins of Bradford; three sisters, Lynn (Tony Stoling) Mesler of Ontario, N.Y., Sue (Tim) Larson of Hershey, and Mary Matalonis of Cleona; 15 grandchildren, 2 great-grandchildren, and several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents, and one sister, Kay Maloney.
Friends will be received on Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019, from 10 to 11 a.m. in the Hilltop Baptist Church, where at 11 a.m., a celebration of life will be held with the Rev. Max Simms, pastor,
officiating.
Memorials, if desired, may be made to the Public Library in Bradford or Smethport, or the Rheumatoid Arthritis Foundation, 1355 Peachtree St., NE Suite 600, Atlanta GA, 30309
Funeral arrangements are under the direction of Hollenbeck-Cahill Funeral Homes Inc.
Online condolences may be expressed at www.hollenbeckcahill.com
Published in The Bradford Era from Dec. 19 to Dec. 26, 2019