Home

POWERED BY

Services
Hollenbeck-Cahill Funeral Homes Inc.
33 South Ave
Bradford, PA 16701
(814)362-6643
Visitation
Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Hilltop Baptist Church
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019
11:00 AM
Hilltop Baptist Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Ann Collins
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ann Collins


1950 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Ann Collins Obituary
Ann M. Collins, 69, of Gifford, passed away Tuesday (Dec. 17, 2019) at her residence.
Born March 1, 1950, in Olean, N.Y., she was a daughter of the late John F. and Lucille K. Kruise Maloney. She was a 1968 graduate of Bradford High School.
On June 4, 2004, at the Hilltop Baptist Church, she married Fred L. Collins, who survives.
Ann was employed as a secretary at Forest Oil Company, Glendorn, and from 1995 until her retirement in 2014 at Allegheny Bradford Corporation. She had previously worked at Smethport Specialty.
She was a member of the Eagles Club, and the auxiliary of the American Legion Post 138 in Smethport. She loved to read, but her greatest joy was spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren.
Surviving in addition to her husband Fred, are three daughters, Nicole (Brent) Leet of Crosby, Lisa Knapp of Smethport, and Amy (Brian) Fox of Derrick City; one stepdaughter Betsey (Tom) Seeker of Pensacola, Fla.; and one stepson Keven Collins of Bradford; three sisters, Lynn (Tony Stoling) Mesler of Ontario, N.Y., Sue (Tim) Larson of Hershey, and Mary Matalonis of Cleona; 15 grandchildren, 2 great-grandchildren, and several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents, and one sister, Kay Maloney.
Friends will be received on Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019, from 10 to 11 a.m. in the Hilltop Baptist Church, where at 11 a.m., a celebration of life will be held with the Rev. Max Simms, pastor,
officiating.
Memorials, if desired, may be made to the Public Library in Bradford or Smethport, or the Rheumatoid Arthritis Foundation, 1355 Peachtree St., NE Suite 600, Atlanta GA, 30309
Funeral arrangements are under the direction of Hollenbeck-Cahill Funeral Homes Inc.
Online condolences may be expressed at www.hollenbeckcahill.com
Published in The Bradford Era from Dec. 19 to Dec. 26, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Ann's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -