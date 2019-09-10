|
Ann Olson Kessel, 80, of Bradford and Satellite Beach, Fla., passed away Friday (Sept. 6, 2019) at Health First Hospital in Melbourne, FL, surrounded by her husband and children.
Born June 18, 1939 in Bradford, she was a daughter of the late Anders Hilding and Karin (Hansson) Olson. She was a 1957 graduate of Bradford High School. She graduated from Case Western Reserve University and worked in the lab at Warren State Hospital.
On Jan. 10, 1959 in Bradford, she married Richard Kessel, who survives.
Ann was the secretary/treasurer for Kessel Construction, Inc. for 40+ years.
She was a member of Emanuel Evangelical Lutheran Church and church choir, Bradford Regional Medical Center Auxiliary and Hospital Foundation, University of Pittsburgh at Bradford Advisory Board and Arts Council and was a key volunteer with the March of Dimes, Valley Hunt Club, Pennhills Club and the restoration project of the Main Street Movie House. She was a recipient of the YWCA's Distinguished Woman Leader of the Year.
Surviving in addition to her husband Richard of 60 years, are one daughter, Kristin (Timothy) Asinger of Bradford; three sons, William (Leslie) Kessel of Cranberry Twp., Paul (Rose) Kessel of Bradford and Timothy (Lynn) Kessel of Oak Ridge, N.C.; 12 grandchildren, Emily Kessel, Matthew Kessel, Claire Kessel, Gregory Kessel, Stephanie (Chris) Kessel-Pleczkowski, Yuriy Ostapyak, Maxwell Asinger, Patrick Asinger, Jackson Kessel, Nolan Kessel, Garrett Kessel and Anna Kessel; one great-grandchild, one brother-in-law, Alan (Gerri) Kessel of Matthews, N.C.; one sister-in-law, Martha (Robert) Wilcox of Albemarle, N.C.; one niece, three nephews, and her special cousin Karen (Lars) Olsson of Mount Jewett who was always like a sister to Ann, several cousins in the US and in Sweden, grand-pets, great-grand-pets. She also helped fill the capacity of mother and sister to many.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Anders Hilding Olson and Karin Olson.
Family will receive friends on Friday September 13, 2019, from 3-5 and 7-9 p.m. in the Hollenbeck-Cahill Funeral Homes Inc., 33 South Avenue, and again on Saturday, from 10 to 11 a.m. in the Emanuel Evangelical Lutheran Church, where at 11 a.m. funeral services will be held with the Rev. Thomas Pierotti, pastor, officiating, followed by committal services and burial in Willow Dale Cemetery.
Memorials contributions if desired, may be donated to the Bradford Educational Fund for the Ann and Dick Kessel Scholarship through the Office of Institutional Advancement, University of Pittsburgh at Bradford, 300 Campus Drive, Bradford, PA 16701, or an organization of your choice.
Published in The Bradford Era from Sept. 10 to Sept. 17, 2019