Obituary

Ann Trumbull, 87, of 1456 South Ave., Lewis Run, passed away Thursday (May 30, 2019) at the Bradford Manor.

Born Oct. 4, 1931, in Kellettville, she was a daughter of the late Merwin and Mildred Rodgers Paul.

Ann attended schools in Warren and St. Bonaventure University.

On Feb. 12, 1948, in Degolia, she married Russell W. "Russ" Trumbull, who died Feb. 7, 2015.

She was employed at the Enis Hotel and volunteered at the Bradford Hospital.

Ann was a former member of Evans Memorial United Methodist Church and a current member of Lafayette Evangelical Christian Church.

Surviving are four daughters, Cheryl Shay of Kane, Patricia (Frank) Barton of Bradford, Sheila (Richard) Bartel of Greenville, Sally Luke of Bradford; one son, Russell (Ann) Trumbull Jr. of Baconton, Ga.; three brothers, Richard (Pauline) Paul, Raymond (Clara) Paul, James (Joyce) Paul, all of Kane, two sisters, Donna (Donald) Nelson, and Judy (Tom) Somers, all of Kane, 25 grandchildren, 35 great-grandchildren; six great-great-grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by one great-granddaughter Julianna Rose Barton; two sons-in-law, Glenn Shay and Robert Luke; three brothers and two sisters.

Family and friends are invited to attend a memorial service at 1 p.m. on June 15 in the Lafayette Evangelical Christian Church with the Rev. Robert Baldwin, pastor, officiating. Burial will be in Lafayette Cemetery.

Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the Hollenbeck-Cahill Funeral Homes Inc.

Memorials, if desired, may be made to Bradford Manor, 50 Lang Maid Lane, Bradford, PA 16701, or the .

