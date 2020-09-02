ST. MARYS - Ann Weis, 92, of 634 Evergreen Road, St. Marys, passed away Sunday (Aug. 30, 2020) at her residence, after a lengthy illness.
She was born Aug. 21, 1928, in St. Marys, daughter of the late Leo and Clara Mayer Bauer. Ann was a lifelong resident of the area and was a graduate of Central Catholic High School. She retired from B&R Electric, after 68 years of service. Ann was a member of the Sacred Heart Church.
On Oct. 30, 1954, in the Sacred Heart Church, Ann married William B. Weis, who preceded her in death on Jan. 23, 2013.
She is survived by a daughter, Ann Marie Picard of Liberty Township, Ohio; three sons, Jude A. (Deborah) Weis of St. Marys, Larry L. (Cyndi) Weis of Webster, N.Y., and Peter J. Weis of St. Marys; six grandchildren, Connie King, Michael Picard, Molly Weis, Marc Picard, Carly Weis, and Abby Rhodes; and by 13 great-grandchildren. She is also survived by her brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Ken and Joanne Gerg of Emporium; her sister-in-law, Dorothy "Dottie" Bauer of St. Marys; and by nieces and nephews; and by her committed caregiver, Paulette Myers.
In addition to her husband and parents, Ann was preceded in death by her sister, Rosemary Lytle; and by four brothers, Michael, L. James, Robert, and Richard Bauer. She was the last member of her immediate family.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated in the Sacred Heart Church on Thursday, Sept. 3, 2020, at 11 a.m., with the Rev. Michael Gabler, OSB, Pastor, officiating. Burial will follow in the St. Mary's Cemetery.
Visitation is at the Lynch-Radkowski Funeral Home on Thursday morning, from 9:30 until 10:30 a.m.
Memorials, if desired, may be made to the Elk County Catholic School System, 600 Maurus Street, St. Marys, PA 15857.
