1/
Ann Weis
1928 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Ann's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
ST. MARYS - Ann Weis, 92, of 634 Evergreen Road, St. Marys, passed away Sunday (Aug. 30, 2020) at her residence, after a lengthy illness.
She was born Aug. 21, 1928, in St. Marys, daughter of the late Leo and Clara Mayer Bauer. Ann was a lifelong resident of the area and was a graduate of Central Catholic High School. She retired from B&R Electric, after 68 years of service. Ann was a member of the Sacred Heart Church.
On Oct. 30, 1954, in the Sacred Heart Church, Ann married William B. Weis, who preceded her in death on Jan. 23, 2013.
She is survived by a daughter, Ann Marie Picard of Liberty Township, Ohio; three sons, Jude A. (Deborah) Weis of St. Marys, Larry L. (Cyndi) Weis of Webster, N.Y., and Peter J. Weis of St. Marys; six grandchildren, Connie King, Michael Picard, Molly Weis, Marc Picard, Carly Weis, and Abby Rhodes; and by 13 great-grandchildren. She is also survived by her brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Ken and Joanne Gerg of Emporium; her sister-in-law, Dorothy "Dottie" Bauer of St. Marys; and by nieces and nephews; and by her committed caregiver, Paulette Myers.
In addition to her husband and parents, Ann was preceded in death by her sister, Rosemary Lytle; and by four brothers, Michael, L. James, Robert, and Richard Bauer. She was the last member of her immediate family.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated in the Sacred Heart Church on Thursday, Sept. 3, 2020, at 11 a.m., with the Rev. Michael Gabler, OSB, Pastor, officiating. Burial will follow in the St. Mary's Cemetery.
Visitation is at the Lynch-Radkowski Funeral Home on Thursday morning, from 9:30 until 10:30 a.m.
Memorials, if desired, may be made to the Elk County Catholic School System, 600 Maurus Street, St. Marys, PA 15857.
Online condolences may be offered at www.lynch-radkowski.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Bradford Era from Sep. 2 to Sep. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
3
Visitation
09:30 - 10:30 AM
Lynch-Radkowski Funeral Home
Send Flowers
SEP
3
Mass of Christian Burial
11:00 AM
Sacred Heart Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Lynch-Radkowski Funeral Home
169 Center Street
St. Marys, PA 15857
(814) 781-1410
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Lynch-Radkowski Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

3 entries
September 1, 2020
Jude, Sorry to hear about your mother’s passing.
Jude Smith
Classmate
September 1, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Jane daniels The Lundy family
Neighbor
September 1, 2020
Ann Marie and family, I am so sorry to hear of the passing of your dear Mom. She was such a nice lady! Heaven gained a new angel! Love, Mary DeStephano Lorenzo
Mary DeStephano Lorenzo
Friend
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved