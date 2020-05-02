Anna Chicketti
1922 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Anna's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Anna M. Chicketti, 97, of Bradford, passed away on Friday (May 1, 2020) at the Bradford Ecumenical Home.
She was born on Dec. 22, 1922, in Bradford, a daughter of the late Nick Sr. and Palma Rocco Costello.
She was a 1941 graduate of Bradford Area High School.
On June 27, 1945, in Bradford she married Stephen W. Chicketti, who preceded her in death on Jan. 21, 1977.
She was a member of the St. Bernard Catholic Church, where she was also a member of the Catholic Women's Club.
She is survived by several nieces, nephews and close friends.
In addition to her parents and husband she was also preceded in death by one brother, Nick Costello Jr.; one sister, Louise Salvucci and one nephew, John Salvucci.
At Anna's request there will be no visitation and due to the current health crisis the Mass of Christian Burial at the St. Bernard Catholic Church will be private.
Burial will be in Willow Dale Cemetery.
Memorial contributions in Anna's memory can be made to the St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church Handbell Choir, P.O. Box 2394, Bradford, PA 16701.
Funeral arrangements are entrusted to the care of the Mascho Funeral Home Inc.
Online condolences can be expressed at www.maschofuneral.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Bradford Era from May 2 to May 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mass of Christian Burial
the St. Bernard Catholic Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Mascho Funeral Home Inc.
75 Kennedy Street
Bradford, PA 16701
(814) 368-7149
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Not sure what to say?
0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved