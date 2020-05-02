Anna M. Chicketti, 97, of Bradford, passed away on Friday (May 1, 2020) at the Bradford Ecumenical Home.
She was born on Dec. 22, 1922, in Bradford, a daughter of the late Nick Sr. and Palma Rocco Costello.
She was a 1941 graduate of Bradford Area High School.
On June 27, 1945, in Bradford she married Stephen W. Chicketti, who preceded her in death on Jan. 21, 1977.
She was a member of the St. Bernard Catholic Church, where she was also a member of the Catholic Women's Club.
She is survived by several nieces, nephews and close friends.
In addition to her parents and husband she was also preceded in death by one brother, Nick Costello Jr.; one sister, Louise Salvucci and one nephew, John Salvucci.
At Anna's request there will be no visitation and due to the current health crisis the Mass of Christian Burial at the St. Bernard Catholic Church will be private.
Burial will be in Willow Dale Cemetery.
Memorial contributions in Anna's memory can be made to the St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church Handbell Choir, P.O. Box 2394, Bradford, PA 16701.
Funeral arrangements are entrusted to the care of the Mascho Funeral Home Inc.
Online condolences can be expressed at www.maschofuneral.com.
She was born on Dec. 22, 1922, in Bradford, a daughter of the late Nick Sr. and Palma Rocco Costello.
She was a 1941 graduate of Bradford Area High School.
On June 27, 1945, in Bradford she married Stephen W. Chicketti, who preceded her in death on Jan. 21, 1977.
She was a member of the St. Bernard Catholic Church, where she was also a member of the Catholic Women's Club.
She is survived by several nieces, nephews and close friends.
In addition to her parents and husband she was also preceded in death by one brother, Nick Costello Jr.; one sister, Louise Salvucci and one nephew, John Salvucci.
At Anna's request there will be no visitation and due to the current health crisis the Mass of Christian Burial at the St. Bernard Catholic Church will be private.
Burial will be in Willow Dale Cemetery.
Memorial contributions in Anna's memory can be made to the St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church Handbell Choir, P.O. Box 2394, Bradford, PA 16701.
Funeral arrangements are entrusted to the care of the Mascho Funeral Home Inc.
Online condolences can be expressed at www.maschofuneral.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Bradford Era from May 2 to May 9, 2020.