Anna Uber


1928 - 2019
Anna Uber Obituary
EMPORIUM - Anna Mae Uber, 91, of Guy & Mary Felt Manor, Emporium, died at Guy & Mary Felt Manor, Emporium, on Sunday (Nov. 3, 2019).
She was born March 25, 1928, in Crosby, a daughter of the late Ellsworth and Anna Weidert Lathrop. She married the late Claude H. Uber Sr.
Anna retired from Cameron Manufacturing after many years of employment. She was a member of St. Mark Catholic Church, Rosary Society and C. D. of A.
She is survived by a son, Jeffrey (Charlotte) Uber, Warren; special nieces, Tylar (Joe) Botera, and Tory Younkin, Emporium; son-in-law, Ronald Zetwick, Crosby; Aaron Munsell, Emporium; four grandchildren: Ron, Jeffri, Megan and Ryan; numerous nieces and nephews; four brothers, Paul (Donna) Lathrop, Crosby; Richard (Darlene) Lathrop, Port Allegany; Andrew (Ann) Lathrop, Eldred; Michael (Judy) Lathrop, Port Allegany; one sister, Orvella Luce, Crosby.
In addition to her parents and husband she was preceded in death by a son, Claude H. Uber Jr.; daughter, Claudette Zetwick; granddaughter, Tammy Munsell, four brothers, Ellsworth, George, James and Donald Lathrop; three sisters, Pauline Black, Betty Corbett and Mary Jo Cook.
Visitation will be from 11 to 11:45 a.m. at the Barnett Funeral Home, 207 E. 4th St., Emporium, followed at noon by a Mass of Christian Burial at St. Mark Catholic Church, 235 East Fourth Street, Emporium, with the Rev. Paul S. Siebert, pastor, as celebrant.
Burial will be in the St. Mark Catholic Cemetery, Emporium.
Memorial contributions may be made to St. Mark Rosary Society, 235 E. 4th Street, Emporium, PA 15834 or to the Activities Department of the Guy and Mary Felt Manor, 110 E. 4th St., Emporium, PA 15834
Online condolences may be placed at www.BarnettFuneralHome.net
Barnett Funeral Home Inc. is entrusted with arrangements.
Published in The Bradford Era from Nov. 6 to Nov. 13, 2019
