Anne L. Dewyer, 72, of formerly of 40 Dairy Lane, Willow Creek, passed away Saturday (March 28, 2020) surrounded by her family at her residence.
Born Dec. 5, 1947, in Bradford, she was a daughter of the late Louis A. and Margaret H. Zurfluh Cattoni Jr.
Anne was a 1966 graduate of Bradford High School.
On April 8, 1967, in Bradford, she married Phillip R. "Buzzy" Dewyer Jr., who preceded her in death on July 1, 2013.
Anne had been employed at Bradford Regional Medical Center in housekeeping, she retired in 2003.
Surviving are four daughters, Tammy (Kevin Bishop) Dewyer of Bradford, Patricia (Patrick) Fargo of Bradford, Diana (Michael) Willover of Allegany, N.Y., and Bonnie Patterson of Rocky Mount, N.C.; one son, Robert (Rhonda Pascarella) Dewyer of Bradford; one sister, Mary Margaret (Frank) Rizzo of Somers, N.Y.; one brother, John M. (Connie) Cattoni of Bradford; 11 grandchildren, including Tony Dewyer whom she raised; 5 great-grandchildren, and several nieces and nephews.
There will be no public visitation. Friends will be invited to attend a memorial service at a later date to be announced. Burial will follow in Riverview-Corydon Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to , 2115 West 38th St. Erie, PA 16508.
Funeral arraignments are under the direction of Hollenbeck-Cahill Funeral Homes Inc.
Published in The Bradford Era from Mar. 30 to Apr. 6, 2020