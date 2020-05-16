SMETHPORT - Anne Elizabeth Gustafson Leffler, 88, of Smethport, passed away peacefully Tuesday (May 12, 2020) at her daughter Carol's home with her granddaughter Janel McGowan Banks and Carol at her side.
She was born March 16, 1932, in Bradford, a daughter of Phyllis Stevens Mealey, and was raised by her grandparents Merle and Grace Stevens.
On Aug. 12, 1950, in Smethport, she married John Edward Gustafson, who died in February 1970. She then married Charles "Bud" R. Leffler on June 24, 1983. He died in August 1991.
Mrs. Leffler was a graduate of Smethport High School and attended University of Pittsburgh at Bradford and Clarion University, receiving a degree in education. She then worked as a remedial reading teacher, employed by the IU9 at Smethport School District before retiring.
Anne enjoyed knitting, crocheting, carving, tatting, painting, baking and line dancing to name a few of her passions and talents. Anne also enjoyed traveling & visited Australia, New Zealand, Iceland, Canada, Alaska & many destinations throughout the United States & Europe. She was a member of PASR (PA Association of School Retirees), the McKean County Historical Society and Museum as a volunteer, the VFW Auxiliary, Red Hats, Smethport Fire Department Auxiliary and was an avid Euchre Player.
She is survived by a daughter, Carol Gustafson Clark (Bert) of Lewis Run; one son, James Gustafson (Terry) of Endicott, N.Y.; a sister-in-law, Janice Werts of Emporium; 11 grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren.
In addition to her mother, grandparents and husbands, she was preceded in death by two sons, Thomas Gustafson in 2003 and John Gustafson in 2010; two daughters, Rebecca Gustafson Smith (Carl) in 2015 and Janet Gustafson Colden in 2004; one grandson, Sam Colden in 2011.
A celebration of Anne's life will be held at a date and time to be announced in July 2020. Burial will be in Rose Hill Cemetery, Smethport.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Smethport Community Pool and the McKean County Historical Society and Museum, Smethport. Online condolences may be made at www.hartle-tarboxfuneralhomes.com.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Hartle-Tarbox Funeral Homes Inc., Smethport.
Published in The Bradford Era from May 16 to May 23, 2020.