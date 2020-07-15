Anne L. Minich, 90, a loving and devoted wife, mother, and grandmother, formerly of 92 Goose Creek Road, Ashville, N.Y., passed away Sunday (July 12, 2020) at Bradford Ecumenical Home.
Born Dec. 9, 1929, in Smethport, she was a daughter of Eleanor Anderson. She was a 1947 graduate of Smethport Junior Senior High School.
On Jan. 6, 1951, in St. Bernard Rectory, she married Calvin S. Minich, who preceded her in death on Aug. 14, 2006.
Anne was proud to pass on having a working career to stay home and raise her children and be a homemaker. She enjoyed having her children and their friends at their cottage at Chautauqua Lake over a period of many years. After Cal retired their cottage became their home.
She was a volunteer in the cafeteria at St. Bernard Elementary and Bradford Central Christian High School, and worked the polls for the elections in Lakewood, N.Y.
She was a member of St. Bernard Church and Sacred Heart Church in Lakewood, N.Y., where she sang in the choir.
Surviving are four sons, Daniel (Christine) Minich of Bradford, William (Cindy) Minich of Bradford, James Minich of Bradford, and Thomas (Mary) Minich of Swedesboro, N.J.; 11 grandchildren, Jessica Short, Matthew Minich, Paige LaBrozzi, Chad Ambrose, Kevin Minich, Jennie Miller, William R. Minich, Brian Minich, Daniel Minich, Benjamin Minich and David Minich; nine great-grandchildren, Andrew Hilzinger, Jack Hilzinger, Collins LaBrozzi, Calvin Minich, Sammi Minich, Beatrice Miller, Everett Miller, Melayna Minich, Colter Minich, and several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her mother, husband of 55 years, Calvin, two sisters, and three brothers.
Friends are invited to attend a Mass of Christian Burial at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, July 15, 2020 at St. Bernard Church with the Rev. Raymond Gramata, pastor, as celebrant officiating. Burial will be in St. Bernard Cemetery.
Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the Hollenbeck-Cahill Funeral Homes Inc.
Online condolences may be expressed at www.hollenbeckcahill.com