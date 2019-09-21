|
|
ERIE - Anne "Anna" Marie Clark Sluga, age 68, of North East, passed away on Sunday (Sept. 15, 2019) surrounded by her family.
Born in Port Allegany to the late Bob and Rita Clark, Anne graduated from Smethport High School, Class of '68, and The Art Institute of Pittsburgh in 1970.
Anne married her high school sweetheart, Craig Sluga, in 1970 and leaves behind a lifetime of cherished memories with Craig; some of which include cruising in their Corvette, traveling and watching their grandkids play sports, dance and the many other activities that they favor.
Left to carry on her legacy are Anne and Craig's three daughters, Felicity (Rob) Wood of Midlothian, Va., Rachel Sluga of Farmington, N.Y., and Emily (Scot) Kaizer of North East. While being a wife and mother were treasures all their own, Anne's true calling was being "Granna" to her tribe of seven beloved grandchildren including Zant, Laurel, Adriana, Vera, Simone, Mila and Ellie. Anne also leaves behind two sisters she was close to, Jacki (Jay) Kahle and Kathy Brown, and a brother, Bob Clark, as well as special nieces, nephews, cousins, and other family members who all enjoyed her company and kindness.
Anne was an accomplished graphic artist spending her career designing print materials for advertising agencies in the Erie area. The most astute showing of her creative abilities, however, was not her professional work; rather her skills were best showcased in her girls' and grandchildren's homes. Mom and Granna sewed clothes for family and friends, as well as dolls, Barbies, and anything else that needed clothed. She was always doing craft projects or cooking with her grandkids. She loved playing games with the kids and was always the first out the door to play in the yard or driveway. Anne also enjoyed keeping active by walking with friends, playing pickle ball and volunteering for various causes and needs.
Family and friends may call Sept. 26 at St. Gregory Roman Catholic Church, 50 S. Pearl St., North East, from noon until the time of a Memorial Mass celebrating Anne's life at 1 p.m. A reception will follow. Interment will be private at Wintergreen Gorge Cemetery.
Craig and his girls said that many family, friends, caregivers and even strangers offered love, comfort and support along this difficult journey. "I vow to you Granna, to carry on your memory, talk about you often and remember all of the fun things we used to do."
Memorial contributions may be made to McCord Memorial Library, 32 W. Main St., North East, PA 16428; or to a charity of one's choosing.
The Dusckas-Taylor Funeral Home & Cremation Services Inc., Harborcreek, has been entrusted with funeral arrangements.
Published in The Bradford Era from Sept. 21 to Sept. 28, 2019