1/
Annette Doheny
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Annette's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
SMETHPORT - Annette Dawn Doheny, 59, of Crosby, passed away Wednesday (July 15, 2020) at her residence.
She was born Dec. 4, 1960, in Bristal Township, a daughter of Leon A. and Shirley Atkinson Warner Sr. On Nov. 14, 1981, in Newton, she married Joseph E. Doheny Jr., who died on Feb. 6, 2005.
Mrs. Doheny was a graduate of Council Rock High School Class of 1978 and was employed as a dietary aide at the Bradford Ecumenical Home.
Annette is survived by two daughters: Tina (Mike) Burford and Patty (Dan) Lyons, both of Crosby; one grandson, Conner; two brothers, Leon Warner of Aston and Wallace Warner of Harrison, Mich.; along with several nieces, nephews, grandnieces and grandnephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents and husband.
There will be no visitation or funeral services.
Memorials, if desired, may be made to the American Cancer Society. Online condolences may be made at www.hartle-tarboxfuneralhomes.com.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Hartle-Tarbox Funeral Homes Inc., Smethport.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Bradford Era from Jul. 18 to Jul. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Hartle-Tarbox Funeral Homes Inc.
2 Bank Street
Smethport, PA 16749
(814) 887-5565
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Hartle-Tarbox Funeral Homes Inc. Smethport

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved