Annette Doheny

SMETHPORT - Annette Dawn Doheny, 59, of Crosby, passed away Wednesday (July 15, 2020) at her residence.
She was born Dec. 4, 1960, in Bristal Township, a daughter of Leon A. and Shirley Atkinson Warner Sr. On Nov. 14, 1981, in Newton, she married Joseph E. Doheny Jr., who died on Feb. 6, 2005.
Mrs. Doheny was a graduate of Council Rock High School Class of 1978 and was employed as a dietary aide at the Bradford Ecumenical Home.
Annette is survived by two daughters: Tina (Mike) Burford and Patty (Dan) Lyons, both of Crosby; one grandson, Conner; two brothers, Leon Warner of Aston and Wallace Warner of Harrison, Mich.; along with several nieces, nephews, grandnieces and grandnephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents and husband.
There will be no visitation or funeral services.
Memorials, if desired, may be made to the American Cancer Society
