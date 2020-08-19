Anthony J. Danias, Sr., 76, of Bradford, passed away on Monday, (Aug. 17, 2020) at Select Specialty Hospital, Erie.
He was born on Dec. 11, 1943 in Erie, a son of the late James and Frances Majewski Danias, Sr.
He was a 1963 graduate of the former Bradford Central Christian High School's inaugural class. On Oct. 3, 1970 in the St. Bernard Catholic Church he married Christy A. Price, who survives.
He was an Air Force veteran who served during the Vietnam War until his honorable discharge in November 1968. While serving he proudly earned his Vietnam Medal.
He was a member of the St. Bernard Catholic Church, the Pine Acres Country Club, the American Legion Post #108 and the National Rifle Association. He was an avid golfer and he travelled around the world with his beautiful wife. They took many cruises to the Caribbean, Panama, Virgin Islands, Puerto Rico, Cozumel and his life-time dream of seeing the shores of Alaska. While taking all the cruises he earned the title of a Three Star Cruising Mariner. He coached the BAHS Rifle team in the late 80's and he coached the BCC Soccer team in the 90's.
He enjoyed hunting, fishing, shooting, taking long rides and teaching his grandchildren the beauty of the Pennsylvania outdoors.
Mr. Danias worked for the Forestry Service prior to owning & operating the former Famous Lunch on Mechanic Street. He was then employed at W.R. Case & Sons Cutlery on Russell Boulevard as a cabinet maker. After leaving Case he went to the SPCA and worked as the McKean County Cruelty Officer for 19 years. He covered all of McKean, Potter, Elk and all the surrounding counties as the area's only officer.
In addition to his wife of 49 years, Christy Danias of Bradford, he is also survived by one son, Anthony (Kathleen) Danias, Jr. of Cary, NC; one daughter, Stacie (Joseph) Gorse of Bradford; two brothers, Thomas (Sue) Danias of Erie and Christopher Danias of Bradford; two sisters, Dianne Dale of Erie and Athena (James) Lopez of Erie; two grandsons, Anthony and Joseph Gorse; three step grandchildren, Adam Stephens, Joseph Stephens and Emily Lopez; one step great granddaughter, Joanna Lopez and several nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents he was also preceded in death by two infant daughters, Wendy Jo Danias and Kari Anne Danias and one brother James Danias, Jr.
Friends are invited to attend a graveside service at 1 p.m. Saturday at the St. Bernard Cemetery with the Rev. Raymond Gramata, pastor of the St. Bernard Catholic Church, officiating. Military honors will follow the funeral service at the grave.
Memorial contributions in his memory can be made to the Paws Along The River Humane Society, 212 Elm St., Warren, PA 16365.
Funeral arrangements are entrusted to the care of the Mascho Funeral Home, Inc.
