LEWIS RUN - Anthony T. Falconi Jr., 93, of 8 West Irvine St., Lewis Run, passed away Tuesday (Nov. 12, 2019) at UPMC Hamot, surrounded by his loving family.
Born July 25, 1926, in Bradford, he was a son of the late Anthony T. and Loretta Mazzilli Falconi Sr.
On Jan. 31, 1948, in St. Bernard Church before Father Kennedy, he married Viola J. (Vecellio del Monego) Falconi who preceded him in death on Feb. 21, 2010.
Tony joined the United States Navy on his seventeenth birthday and was unable to receive a high school diploma. For his meritorious service to our country, Anthony was awarded an honorary high school degree from Bradford Area High School in 2006, walking the stage with his granddaughter Lena Shearin.
Mr. Falconi had worked for Hanley Brick Company as an electrician, then at RC Can, Boise Cascade, and retired from Sonoco Products as customer services engineer in 1989.
He was a member of Our Mother of Perpetual Help Church and St. Francis, 50+ Group, the Bradford VFW Post 212, the Mutual Aide Society in Lewis Run, the Greater Bradford Area Senior Center, and was an "Honorary Member" of the Ladies Red Hats, in which he would often cook for them when they would gather at the house. Even after Viola's passing, they kept him on the invite lunches list in which he would attend regularly. The kids loved that he continued to be involved with the Red Hats. He also enjoyed volunteering at the Bradford Regional Medical Center.
Mr. Falconi and his wife enjoyed frequent trips around the U.S. to visit their children and several trips to Auronzo di Cadore, Italy.
Surviving are five daughters: Mary L. (Daniel) Chapman of Kennerdell, Laurie I. (Stephen) Siffrinn of Henderson, Nev., Beverly A. (Duane) Sherman of Randolph, N.Y., Nancy K. Gabel of Warren, and Judy L. (John) Massaro of Williamsville, N.Y.; four sons, Thomas D. (the late Margo) Falconi of Chester, Va., James D. (Kathy) Falconi of New River, Ariz., Steven A. Falconi, and Pete J. Falconi both of Lewis Run; six grandsons: Thomas D. "Chip" Falconi, Michael A. (Sharon) Chapman, David J. (Erika) Chapman, Jacob A. Falconi, Ryan A. Falconi, and Giovanni L. Massaro; seven granddaughters: Lisa A. Falconi, Nicole M. (Andy) Reid, Brittany O. (Evan Luciano) Falconi, Lena R. (Chris) Shearin, Lauren E. (Travis) Rigby, Allie M. Falconi and Jayme M. Litterini; 15 great-grandchildren: Kayla Phillips, Katherine, Natalie and Anna Chapman, Lily, Lucas and Levi Chapman, Vera, Camille and Santino Reid, Blake Luciano, Harper and Nyla Shearin, Hannah Zapata and Hunter Litterini; and several nieces and nephews. Anthony is also survived by his brother Danny B. (Lois) Falconi of Tucson, Ariz., and Virginia Hynes of New Berlin, Wisc.
He was preceded in death by his parents, wife, one granddaughter, Shannon M. Gabel, and one sister, Rosemary Cray.
Friends will be received from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. Monday (Nov. 18, 2019) in the Hollenbeck-Cahill Funeral Homes Inc., 372 East Main St. Friends are also invited to attend a Mass of Christian Burial at 11 a.m. on Tuesday (Nov. 19, 2019) in Our Mother of Perpetual Help Church with Fr. Jim Gutting, Senior Associate, as celebrant. Committal services and burial will follow in St. Bernard Cemetery.
Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the Hollenbeck-Cahill Funeral Homes Inc.
Memorials, if desired, may be made to Kids and Cancer, P.O. Box 1299, Bradford PA 16701, or Greater Bradford Area Senior Center, 60 Campus Drive, Bradford PA, 16701 or Evergreen Elm, 71 Main St., Bradford PA, 16701, or a .
Published in The Bradford Era from Nov. 14 to Nov. 21, 2019