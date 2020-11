Or Copy this URL to Share

JOHNSONBURG - Anthony F. Ferragine, 94, of 401 Chestnut St., Johnsonburg, died Wednesday afternoon (Nov. 11, 2020) at Penn Highlands-Elk, St. Marys, following an illness of the past 3 months.

Arrangements are incomplete at this time and will be announced by the Anthony Ferragine Funeral Home Inc., Johnsonburg.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store