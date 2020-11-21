SHERMAN, N.Y. - Arden Brent Downey, 78, of Lakewood and formerly of Sherman, devoted son, husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather, passed away Tuesday (Nov. 17, 2020) at the Corry Memorial Hospital surrounded by his loving family.
He was born on Sept. 15, 1942, the son of Frank and Flossie Watson Downey of Limestone, who preceded him in death. He was also preceded in death by a son; Brent Arden in 1969 and a grandson; Andrew Brent Nickerson in 1985.
Arden is survived by his loving wife of 59 years; Linda Downey, three daughters, Lynne (Andrew) Nickerson of Dewittville, N.Y., Ann (Daniel) Damcott of Clymer, N.Y., and Sala Downey-Cox of Girard, Pa.; eight grandchildren, Lindsay (James), Michelle (Tracy), Ronnie (Jamie), Seth (Nikki), Samie (Jordan), Maggie, Joseph Arden, and Jamie; and five great-grandchildren, Aiden, Liam, Ava, Ainsleigh and Ezra.
Arden was a 1960 graduate of Limestone High School, earned his Bachelor of Arts from Alfred University in 1965, and did graduate work at both Edinboro University and SUNY Fredonia.
He retired from Sherman Central School after 33 years of teaching. He also worked for the State of Pennsylvania and the federal government.
Arden coached cross country at Sherman for 41 years, compiling 672 wins, which at the time of his retirement, was the most for any Chautauqua County Cross Country Coach. He was proud of the fact that he coached many wonderful athletes, including Sherman's only State Cross Country Champion, Nolan Swanson, in 1993.
He enjoyed playing golf with his wife, especially in Myrtle Beach, attending and watching NASCAR racing, and watching the New York Yankees.
Arden's family was important to him and he loved taking his grandchildren fishing. Arden and Linda travelled extensively in the United States and made several trips to Europe and Ireland. Both he and his wife have dual citizenship in Ireland and the United States.
He was a member of the Edward's Chapel United Methodist Church, a 50-year member of the Olive Lodge F&AM, and a lifelong member of the Democratic Party.
All services will be private. Burial will be in the Sherman cemetery at the convenience of the family.
Memorial donations can be made to the Edwards Chapel United Methodist Church (9227 Cherry Hill Rd, Clymer, NY 14724).
To leave a remembrance or to post condolences to the family, please visit freayfuneralhome.com