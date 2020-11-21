May 'Coach' rest in peace. I'm so thankful for this man. He was the best coach. He was encouraging, he motivated me and he enjoyed our success together. He sent me letters througout my collegiate and professional career that would get me fired up. I still have some of them. We were friends for life. Your family is in our thoughts and prayers.

Love,

Nolan Swanson and family

Nolan Swanson

Friend