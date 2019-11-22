Home

Hartle-Tarbox Funeral Homes Inc.
2 Bank Street
Smethport, PA 16749
(814) 887-5565
Visitation
Sunday, Nov. 24, 2019
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Hartle-Tarbox Funeral Homes Inc.
2 Bank Street
Smethport, PA 16749
Funeral service
Monday, Nov. 25, 2019
11:00 AM
Hilltop Baptist Church
Gifford, PA
Arlington Dunkle
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Arlington Dunkle


1952 - 2019
Arlington Dunkle Obituary
SMETHPORT - Arlington Randle Dunkle, 67, of Smethport, passed away Wednesday (Nov. 20, 2019) in the Warren Manor, Warren.
He was born July 26, 1952 in Tarrytown, N.Y., a son of Arlington Wade and Veronica Theresa Ukasinski Dunkle.
Mr. Dunkle was a 1971 graduate of Smethport Area High School and then entered the United States Marine Corps, during Vietnam.
On Aug. 10, 1979, in Industry, Pa., he married Kimberly Ann Lougee, who survives.
Mr. Dunkle worked for New Bethlehem Burial of Bradford and was a former truck driver over the years. He lastly volunteered as a driver for the DAV for McKean County.
He was a member of the DAV Chapter 72 of McKean County, the American Legion; Bucktail Post #138 of Smethport and the Hilltop Baptist Church of Gifford. He was an avid Smethport Hubber football fan and was well known for his boisterous voice heard over the cheerleaders yelling, "Come on Big D!! Hold 'em!"
In addition to his wife, Kimberly, he is survived by two daughters, Randi Phoebe Dunkle of Orlando, Fla., and Suzanne Theressa Dunkle of Smethport; one sister, Deborah Gene Dunkle of Emporium; four aunts: Vesta Smith of Renovo, Minnie Herzog of Roulette, and Marlene Burt and Evie Dunkle, both of Smethport; and one uncle, Wilbur Dunkle of Smethport.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
Visitation will be held from 4 to 6 p.m. Sunday (Nov. 24, 2019) at Hartle-Tarbox Funeral Homes Inc., 2 Bank St., Smethport. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Monday (Nov. 25, 2019) at the Hilltop Baptist Church, Gifford, with the Rev. Max Simms, pastor, officiating. Military honors will be accorded by the American Legion Bucktail Post #138 of Smethport. Burial will be in the Clermont Cemetery, Clermont.
Memorials, if desired, may be made to the DAV (www.dav.org).
Online condolences may be made at www.hartle-tarboxfuneralhomes.com.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Hartle-Tarbox Funeral Homes Inc., Smethport.
Published in The Bradford Era from Nov. 22 to Nov. 29, 2019
