ULYSSES - Arnold G. Haskins, LCSW, 67, of Coudersport, died Monday (May 13, 2019) in UPMC Cole, Coudersport.
Born April 24, 1952, in Coudersport, he was the son of Arnold J. and Jane Ernst Haskins. On June 24, 1978, in Mount Jewett, he married the former Billie Ann Sluga, who survives. A graduate of Coudersport High School, he earned a bachelor's degree from Mansfield University and a master's degree of social work from Marywood University in Scranton.
He was employed by Northern Tier Community Action, Potter County Children and Youth Services, and worked as a licensed clinical social worker with Bradford Children's Home, Beacon Light, Port Psychological Services, and started his own practice in 2009, Arnie Haskins Counseling Services, in Port Allegany and Coudersport. He was also employed as an inmate counselor in McKean and Potter counties.
Arnie served as Chairman of the Potter County Democratic Committee and was a member of the Coudersport Lions Club.
Surviving in addition to his wife, Billie, are his mother, Jane Haskins of Coudersport; two sons, Joshua C. (Jessica) Haskins and Kelby G. Haskins, both of Pittsburgh; a grandson, Cade Haskins; two sisters, Debra (Edward) Ayers of Coudersport and Jacqueline (Jeffrey) Austin of Port Allegany; and several nieces and nephews.
He was predeceased by his father.
A memorial gathering will be held from 2 to 4 p.m. Saturday at the Hotel Crittenden, Coudersport, with remembrances shared at 3:30 p.m. Burial will be in Eulalia Cemetery, Coudersport.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Environmental Defense Fund at www.edf.org; the Coudersport Lions Club, P.O. Box 55, Coudersport, PA 16915; or the Potter County Democratic Party, c/o Linda Klingaman, 2155 Dividing Ridge Road, Coudersport, PA 16915. Arrangements are entrusted to Olney Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Ulysses.
Online condolences may be expressed at www.olneyfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Bradford Era on May 15, 2019