Arnold M. "Arnie" Wells, 75, of 15 Bagley Ave., Bradford, passed away, surrounded by his loving family Friday (Feb. 28, 2020) at Bradford Regional Medical Center.
Born July 24, 1938, in Bradford, he was a son of the late Clyde G. and Virginia Rose Akers Wells Jr. He was a 1956 graduate of Bradford High School.
On Nov. 2, 1963, he was drafted into the United States Army. He was a chauffeur for Four Star General Dodge. He was honorably discharged on Oct. 4, 1966.
On Oct. 28, 1961, in the Asbury United Methodist Church, he married Norma Shaffer Wells, who died July 14, 2018.
He was employed at National Fuel Company for over 35 years.
Arnie attended the Asbury United Methodist Church. He enjoyed fishing and hunting with his son, Erick, and most especially spending time with his grandchildren.
Surviving are one daughter, Andrea (John) O'Hara of Bradford; one son, Erick (Dusty Clark) Wells of Bradford; seven grandchildren, Josh, Matt, Stephanie, Katelyn, Amber, Heather, and Lindsay; three-great grandchildren, Mackenzie, Alexis, and Aurora; and several nieces and nephews.
Arnie was preceded in death by his parents; wife of 57 years, Norma; one grandson, Daniel O'Hara; and one brother, Steve Wells.
Friends will be received on Thursday March 5, 2020 from 4:30 pm to 5:30 pm in the Asbury United Methodist Church, at 5:30 pm funeral services will be held with Rev. Matt Blake Pastor, officiating.
Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the Hollenbeck-Cahill Funeral Homes Inc.
Memorial contributions, if desired, may be made to Asbury United Methodist Church, 385 East Main Street, Bradford, PA 16701.
Online condolences may be made at www.hollenbeckcahill.com
Published in The Bradford Era from Mar. 2 to Mar. 9, 2020